West Lafayette, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLFI.com

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’

After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Costco eyes potential Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs

When attendees at the Daytime Emmy Awards reached into their swag bags, they found a sticker that could revolutionize the way we share video. Founder & CEO John Wechsler shows us how spokenote works.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces 9th Street road closure

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Logansport Police Station

The City of Logansport and Steinberger Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14, 2022 for the new Logansport Police Station. The project will renovate the former Logansport Juvenile Correctional facility located at 729 High St for $5.84 million and will use mostly local contractors. SOURCE: City of Logansport.
LOGANSPORT, IN
953wiki.com

SOCIAL MEDIA POST LANDS CARROLL COUNTY MAN BEHIND BARS

Carroll Co Ky- A Carrollton man is behind bars after authories were called to Carroll Memorial Hospital to investigate a report of child abuse. Benjamin Franklin 23, of Carrollton was arrested on Criminal Abuse of a Child under 12 and strangulation both felonies. He posted videos of himself physically abusing...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

