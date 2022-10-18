With fall sports back in action, that means the return of the Cheboygan Daily Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

Each week, high school athletes from Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mackinaw City, Onaway and Pellston will be eligible for the Athlete of the Week honor.

Athlete of the Week polls will go live on Tuesday morning and voting will finish up at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday night. The athlete of the week will be announced on Friday.

Here are this week’s Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week candidates. You can go to www.cheboygannews.com/sports to cast your vote.

Samantha Harke (Cheboygan Girls Cross Country) – Earned All-Straits Area Conference first team honors after finishing seventh individually at the final SAC meet on Monday, Oct. 10.

Lannah Engler (Inland Lakes Girls Cross Country) – Finished seventh overall at the Ski Valley championship meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Her result was good enough to land All-Ski Valley second team honors.

Ellie Crull (Onaway Girls Cross Country) – Recorded a 14 th -place overall finish to help secure an All-Ski Valley honorable mention nod at the Ski Valley meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Madison Smith (Mackinaw City Volleyball) – Led the Comets with 47 kills, three block kills and 17 digs at the Northern Lakes Conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Garrett Cameron (Pellston Football) – Finished with 309 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns for the Hornets, who earned a win at Onaway on Friday, Oct. 14.

CHEBOYGAN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK WINNERS

Week 1: Dylan Balazovic (Cheboygan Football)

Week 2: Natalie Wandrie (Inland Lakes Volleyball)

Week 3: Lia Basanese (Cheboygan Volleyball)

Week 4: Sam Mayer (Inland Lakes Football)

Week 5: Marlie Postula (Mackinaw City Volleyball)

Week 6: Carson Kiefer (Cheboygan Boys Cross Country)

Week 7: Katie Maybank (Cheboygan Girls Golf)

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Vote for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15