ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

What goes bump in the NC night? Check out these top-rated ghost tours in the Tar Heel State

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzAEj_0idXOGPJ00

What goes bump in the North Carolina night?

From the battlefields, buildings and graveyards of the Tar Heel State to the Outer Banks where notorious pirates once roamed the shores, North Carolina is no stranger to its haunted past.

The Top Haunted Houses in North Carolina

Here are some of Tripadvisor’s most popular ghost tours that will take you beyond the grave and into the paranormal:

Asheville Night-Time Walking Ghost Tour

Take a stroll through the streets of historic downtown Asheville to see the area’s most haunted hotspots, including the Grove Park Inn, Helen’s Bridge, the Battery Park Hotel and more. Tours last around 2 hours and cover 1.5 miles.

OBX Ghost Tours

Dubbed “the most haunted Outer Banks ghost tour,” OBX Ghost Tour guides tourists through downtown Manteo while showing them what makes the Outer Banks one of the most haunted beaches in America. You may even catch a glimpse of one of the most notorious pirates to have sailed the seas.

Charlotte Beyond The Grave

Now one of the more modern cities in North Carolina, a haunted history runs deep in the Queen City. This chilling, lantern-guided tour of Uptown will tell share how the city’s ghostly past has shaped the Charlotte we know today.

Winston-Salem “West Endings” Tour

Take a stroll down old Victorian streets in Winston-Salem’s West End District on a 90-minute walking tour. You can learn the local history and haunts while visiting the sites where the city’s former residents continue to roam.

Durham Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk

Take a walk down Tobacco Road’s chilling past on a 1.5-mile tour in downtown Durham. You’ll see the Bull Durham Factory, Kress Store Building, Devil’s Teacher and more. See why Durham is “the most haunted city in the country that no one is talking about.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

A list of record fish caught in North Carolina

STACKER – Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

Murdaugh defense, AG’s Office spar over evidence, alibi

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are battling over what evidence will be allowed in the upcoming trial of disgraced and disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh’s legal team said their client should “not” have to provide an alibi for the night his wife and son were killed. Why? Because prosecutors […]
FLORENCE, SC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy