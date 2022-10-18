Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
FOX Reno
One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
FOX Reno
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with finding missing Dayton man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing Dayton man. Richard Shifflet left for a walk on Oct. 3 and he has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue has searched the area where Richard was last seen and areas that he was reported to frequent. There were no signs of Richard.
FOX Reno
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to murder ex-wife
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to attempted murder charges, announced the Washoe County District Attorney's Office on Friday. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano pled guilty in June to one count of Attempted...
FOX Reno
Reno man found guilty of forging check
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
FOX Reno
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
FOX Reno
Inflation expected to impact the cost of health care
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A doctor's visit may get more expensive next year and, like the cost of gas, food, and other essentials, inflation is to blame for the hike in price. According to experts, inflation is expected to increase premiums and out-of-pocket costs for...
Comments / 0