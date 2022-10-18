ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust

STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Lyon County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with finding missing Dayton man

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing Dayton man. Richard Shifflet left for a walk on Oct. 3 and he has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue has searched the area where Richard was last seen and areas that he was reported to frequent. There were no signs of Richard.
LYON COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to murder ex-wife

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to attempted murder charges, announced the Washoe County District Attorney's Office on Friday. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano pled guilty in June to one count of Attempted...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man found guilty of forging check

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway

The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Inflation expected to impact the cost of health care

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A doctor's visit may get more expensive next year and, like the cost of gas, food, and other essentials, inflation is to blame for the hike in price. According to experts, inflation is expected to increase premiums and out-of-pocket costs for...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy