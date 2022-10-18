LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing Dayton man. Richard Shifflet left for a walk on Oct. 3 and he has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue has searched the area where Richard was last seen and areas that he was reported to frequent. There were no signs of Richard.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO