The Powerball drawing was delayed last night due to a security problem. It took 48 minutes to resolve the problem before last night's big drawing. Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors", according to the Powerball website.

3 DAYS AGO