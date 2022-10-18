Illinois College President Barbara Farley has been named as chair of the board of directors for the Council of Independent Colleges. The college made the announcement yesterday. Founded in 1956, the council brings together more than 700 non-profit independent colleges from across the country to support leaders and excellence in higher education. The Journal Courier reports that the council also hosts the largest annual conferences of college and university presidents in the country.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO