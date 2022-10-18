Read full article on original website
South Jacksonville Dealing With Utility Issues
The Village of South Jacksonville wasn’t just dealing with a broken phone system at Village Hall this week. Village President Dick Samples revealed Thursday night during the village board’s monthly committee of the whole meeting that South Jacksonville water customers are currently on the City of Jacksonville’s water system.
Farley Named Chair of the Board of the Council of Independent Colleges
Illinois College President Barbara Farley has been named as chair of the board of directors for the Council of Independent Colleges. The college made the announcement yesterday. Founded in 1956, the council brings together more than 700 non-profit independent colleges from across the country to support leaders and excellence in higher education. The Journal Courier reports that the council also hosts the largest annual conferences of college and university presidents in the country.
Jacksonville Main Street Pumpkin Festival Lands Downtown This Weekend
Lovers of all things fall season are in for a treat this weekend. The annual Jacksonville Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns to the downtown Jacksonville Central Park Plaza Saturday starting at 10:00 am. Main Street Jacksonville Executive Director Judy Tighe says the annual festival is fast becoming a classic event...
Bluffs, Winchester Appear At Odds Over Retaining Softball Coach
The Bluffs and Winchester School Boards appear at odds on whether or not to retain a softball coach. According to the Journal Courier, the Bluffs School Board voted on Monday not to dismiss head softball coach Kandice Kunkel in a 4-2 vote. The vote went against a September vote by the Winchester School Board to dismiss Kunkel, following the sports co-op administration’s recommendation.
Vorreyer Named IC Assistant Athletic Director
The Illinois College Athletic Department announced today that Abby Vorreyer has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics. Vorreyer has been the head men’s and women’s golf coach for the past nine seasons. Vorreyer has overseen tremendous growth in the golf programs during her tenure including having Women’s...
Pleasant Plains Middle School Designated Special Olympics National Banner School, ESPN Honor Roll Award Winner
Pleasant Plains Middle School is being nationally honored for their unified sports programs. Laura Williams, Special Education Teacher and Unified Sports Coach at Pleasant Plains Middle School, says that the Special Olympics has designated the middle school as a National Banner Unified Champion School this year. Only 12 schools (Elementary through College in the state have been designated for the honor.
Salvi Files FOIA Request in Schuyler County Over Incorrect Ballots
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathi Salvi is requesting information into the workers involved in the printing of erroneous ballots in Schuyler County. WCIA reports that Salvi filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday for he names, addresses and contact information of employees of the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office involved in printing ballots that incorrectly listed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican U.S. Senate candidate on about 350 ballots that were either sent out or cast in early voting.
Two Men Injured, Arrested After Altercation Involving A Machete
Two men were arrested in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon after a physical altercation involving a machete. Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of Hockenhull and Cox Streets at 5:26 yesterday evening in reference to a physical disturbance involving a machete between two individuals. After a lengthy investigation, police detained two...
