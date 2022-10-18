ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey

SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
KSAT 12

PETA calls for ban on puppy mills in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling on New Braunfels City Council to ban the sale of dogs and cats obtained by commercial breeders at city pet stores. PETA sent a letter to the council on Wednesday following a meeting on...
y100fm.com

Win Tickets to the San Antonio Zoo’s Zoo Boo! with Frito & Katy

Win a four pack of tickets to San Antonio Zoo’s ZOO BOO!, presented by Valero Benefit for Children happening daily now through October 31st!. Enjoy free trick-or-treating, pumpkin spice, and everything nice during the non-scary Halloween event with live music, costume parties, multiple realms of Halloween fun, daily FREE trick-or-treating hour, and exciting interactions for little ghouls, goblins, and of course, your boo!
sanantoniomag.com

12 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in San Antonio

The DoSeum’s sensory-friendly event is back for Halloween. Kids are invited to enjoy trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, and other activities in a calm environment meant to support children of all needs, including those with sensory sensitivities. Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m. 2800 Broadway. Zoo Boo. Bring the kids in costume...
realtybiznews.com

A San Antonio Roundup of Four "Go To" Real Estate Professional

In this special Sunday roundup of the top U.S. real estate agents, we want to refocus on a significant market. San Antonio, Texas, is a crucial region not only in the state but for the country where industry trends are concerned. And recent news of the scramble to adapt to rising interest rates by Texas builders is important for anyone buying or selling homes. The economy will soon lead us into a highly competitive market where hiring the very best marketers will be crucial. With this in mind, here are four of San Antonio’s “go to” property professionals.
