Ohio State

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
FLORIDA STATE
WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway

A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
EVANSTON, WY
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.

