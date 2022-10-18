ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash.

Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a Honda Odyssey minivan and a Honda Civic car on U.S. 129/Cleveland Hwy at Hulsey Road.

According to the investigation, the driver of the car was heading south on Cleveland Hwy when the driver of the car hit the minivan, which was going north.

The driver of the car, 33, died at the scene of the crash. Investigators have not released the identity of the driver.

The occupants of the minivan, five adults and four children, were taken to the hospital.

The collision is still under investigation.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

