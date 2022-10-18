ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes

When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington

Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue tree trimming efforts along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week. The neighborhoods affected by this include: Hyatt Part Neighborhood, Northwood Hills Organization, Eau Claire Community Council, and College Place Community Council. In a release, the City of Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

First home purchased via crypto-currency in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A history making home buying experience in Columbia that experts say is just the beginning. For the first time ever, a man bought a home through non-fungible tokens. "This really is the future of how people buy houses," said Adam Slipakoff, real estate investor. Adam...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy