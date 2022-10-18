Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
ESPN's Black College Live highlights local HBCU experience at SC State University
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ESPN's Black College Live made a stop at South Carolina State University to showcase what the university has to offer. Black College Live is a pre-game college show that highlights the football experience at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). From the cheer and dance teams...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
Jonathan Paylor Announces Visit To South Carolina
Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, and South Carolina has a chance to showcase their home field advantage to him on Saturday night.
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
abccolumbia.com
Forest Acres’ Richland Mall could undergo transformation following agreement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some changes could be coming to the Richland Mall in Forest Acres soon. This week the Richland County Council approved a tax incentive agreement with a developer who wants to transform the property into a mix-use commercial space. The City of Forest Acres approved a purchase...
CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes
When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
WIS-TV
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
swlexledger.com
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
WIS-TV
Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Churches across the country are tax-exempt, but that exemption comes with rules. A WIS viewer contacted the station raising concerns about an Oct. 9 service at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter. The church-published YouTube video shows Pastor Marion Newton discussing the importance of voting during...
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue tree trimming efforts along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week. The neighborhoods affected by this include: Hyatt Part Neighborhood, Northwood Hills Organization, Eau Claire Community Council, and College Place Community Council. In a release, the City of Columbia...
abcnews4.com
First home purchased via crypto-currency in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A history making home buying experience in Columbia that experts say is just the beginning. For the first time ever, a man bought a home through non-fungible tokens. "This really is the future of how people buy houses," said Adam Slipakoff, real estate investor. Adam...
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas AM
South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in a monumental game this evening. Gamecocks Digest has the latest updates for everything relating to the contest.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
