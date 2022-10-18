Mistrial due to COVID exposure declared in trial of Angel Santiago, man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
WCVB
2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Brockton, Massachusetts. On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. First responders found a man, later identified as Jauwon Ambers, 20, with a gunshot wound to the head.
nbcboston.com
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
Jose Hernandez of West Springfield charged with killing woman
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 30-year-old West Springfield man is charged with murder after the discovery of woman’s body in his residence on Thursday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Jose Hernandez was arraigned Friday in Hampden District Court. He denied the charge and was ordered...
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
Inmate charged in brutal attack on guard appears in court
WOBURN, Mass. — A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not...
Pastor Joseph Rizzuti Sr, who was arrested, tased by police in custody dispute incident, found not guilty of charges
A father, son and daughter who were arrested in connection with a custody dispute that played out at a Worcester Baptist church in 2019 that quickly escalated into a chaotic frenzy and resulted in a pastor being tasered and multiple arrests, were found not guilty on their charges. A bench...
WCVB
Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An unidentified woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, police said. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering...
thebrockvoice.com
Suspect charged following fire in downtown Uxbridge
A suspect has been charged following a fire in downtown Uxbridge last month. According to the DRPS, officers determined a fire at an apartment complex on Brock Street West was intentionally set on Sept. 21. Tylor Bain, 28, of Uxbridge, was charged with arson with disregard for human life. He...
Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident
A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.
Three heroin busts in one week, more than 60,000 bags seized
There have been three heroin busts over the past week, with more than 60,000 bags of heroin seized.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
NECN
One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
Gerald Eddington sentenced to 20 years for stabbing his child’s mother
Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of domestic violence. A Springfield man found guilty of stabbing his mother’s child over a dozen times in her face, neck, arms, legs and body during an unprovoked attack was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
mynbc5.com
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals white supremacist activity
Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Patriky Sampaio Gomes, of Worcester, held without bail in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, was arraigned on six firearm-related charges including carrying...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2