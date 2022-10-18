South Windsor Council questions need for portable classrooms

SOUTH WINDSOR — Town Council members expressed concerns Monday about the need for two portable classrooms at the newly built Philip R. Smith Elementary School and asked if there were a better way to create more space for the town’s rising enrollment.

At Monday’s Town Council meeting, school Director of Finance and Operations Chris Chemerka answered questions from council members about why the extra classrooms are needed at the school that was built in August 2020.

“As we build schools we have the ability to build them to our largest enrollment projection over an eight-year period,” Chemerka said.