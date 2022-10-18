ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rq2MY_0idXNLr900

BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch.

The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end of the year, but Economy Minister Robert Habeck agreed to let two plants run until mid-April amid the energy disruptions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Some members in Germany's government insisted that all three reactors should stay online until 2024, prompting a Cabinet spat that Scholz overruled on Monday.

Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF that the plan was “one I can work with, one I can live with.”

Scholz made clear Tuesday that he considers the decision final.

“On April 15, it’s over for nuclear power plants in Germany,” he told reporters in Berlin. “That means there also won't be any more fuel rods produced for German power plants.”

Some of the plants might use up their fuel before mid-April, he noted. “It depends what's left in the fuel rods.”

The Greens' chairman, Omid Nouripour, welcomed the fact that Scholz's decision ends debate within government about the future of nuclear power in Germany.

“That's good,” he tweeted.

Still, Nouripour said the third reactor, Emsland in the northwest of the country, wasn't required to safeguard Germany's power supply. Experts have made a similar case, arguing that the north of the country has so much wind power it doesn't need nuclear energy.

An alliance of anti-nuclear groups in the Emsland region slammed Scholz's decision. They said the aging reactor poses a considerable risk, noting that it hasn't undergone periodic safety inspections for years.

The groups said they plan to stage protests against the decision in the coming weeks.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
The Independent

Home Secretary announces plans to crackdown on climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on the kinds of protests favoured by climate activists – as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The Home Secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to some protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by some environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to the type of protest favoured...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Britain's political turmoil shatters its pragmatic image

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but also allow their country to flourish as it stood alone. Events of the past 12...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The leader of Poland’s largest opposition party on Tuesday called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Donald Tusk said it has...
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action program

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government’s flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors...
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists are living in a clown world

Suppose I asked you to picture an environmental champion. Who would come to mind? Perhaps a youth activist, such as Greta Thunberg, or the infamous politician Al Gore. Maybe a celebrity, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, or a more traditional conservationist, such as Jane Goodall. There are a number of environmental heroes from all walks of life that one could point to if given the directive. While no one asked, Politico Europe just offered a foul suggestion: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

At least 60 killed amid protests in Chad's 2 main cities

N'DJAMENA, Chad — (AP) — Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country's two largest cities Thursday killing at least 60 people, the government spokesman and a morgue official said. Authorities imposed a curfew after the violence, which came amid demonstrations in the central African...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EXPLAINER: Why was Truss' tenure so short -- and now what?

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month with hopes and promises of reinvigorating the British economy and putting it on the path to long-term success. It didn't go to plan. Instead, Truss’ tenure was scarred by turmoil as her economic policies threatened...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Argentina: President takes on "Big Brother" contestant

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — President Alberto Fernández of Argentina is objecting to allegations by a contestant in the local version of the reality show “Big Brother” that linked the head of state with corruption. The contestant did not provide evidence to support the allegations.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's troops fought Thursday to regain lost ground in areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed while Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Russian forces attacked Ukrainian...
The Associated Press

Macron’s government decides to pass budget without vote

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s government said Wednesday it would use a special constitutional power to force the bill for next year’s budget through the National Assembly without a vote. Opposition lawmakers could call a no-confidence vote to protest the move, which some have denounced...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy