ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions

University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions. University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place this Weekend …. This weekend is the final chance to catch Boo at the Zoo at Zoo Knoxville. Frightmare Manor Screampark in Full Swing. Frightmare Manor in Morristown has new...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after Hurricane Ian

Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to UT Martin offensive lineman AJ Marquez and his family get back on their feet after losing their home in Hurricane Ian. Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after …. Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to...
MARTIN, TN
WATE

Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville engineering company commits $500,000 to STEM education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-based company is celebrating its anniversary with a $500,000 commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and $120,000 in college scholarship funds. LDA Engineering said they have worked to invest in STEM and engineering education in all their markets. In 2015, the company pledged to reach $250,000 in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard

She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle. Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard. She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

West High School upgrading its facilities

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – West High School provides a safe, orderly, and respectful learning environment that fosters open-minded and caring young people. The West Rebels are gearing up to take on the Maryville Rebels for this week’s Friday Frenzy “Game of the Week.”. West High School Principal,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel

A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee host job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Brother Big Sisters of East Tennessee host their annual college and career fair. Big Brothers Big Sister’s of East Tennessee’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Junk hauling company helps those in need

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it. The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville

Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal …. Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Ice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy