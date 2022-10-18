Read full article on original website
Vols from across the nation unite for homecoming parade
Tennessee's annual homecoming parade brought thousands of Volunteers from across the nation to campus on Friday.
Hyatt shines again as Vols take care of UT Martin on Homecoming
The Vols played an excellent game against UT Martin, bringing home with win and remaining undefeated this season.
Jaylen McCollough cleared of violating UT’s Code of Conduct, attorney says
Jaylen McCollough's attorney says the UT Football player will not face school sanctions.
University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions
University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions
East TN non-profits sending trucks of food to Hurricane Ian survivors
East TN non-profits sending trucks of food to Hurricane Ian survivors
Vol fans helping UT Martin football family after Hurricane Ian
Vol fans from all over are helping to donate to UT Martin offensive lineman AJ Marquez and his family get back on their feet after losing their home in Hurricane Ian.
One Knoxville SC going pro, will join USL League One in 2023
Professional soccer is officially coming to Knoxville following Thursday's announcement that One Knoxville Sporting Club will join USL League One in 2023.
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
Knoxville engineering company commits $500,000 to STEM education
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-based company is celebrating its anniversary with a $500,000 commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and $120,000 in college scholarship funds. LDA Engineering said they have worked to invest in STEM and engineering education in all their markets. In 2015, the company pledged to reach $250,000 in […]
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard
She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle.
West High School upgrading its facilities
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – West High School provides a safe, orderly, and respectful learning environment that fosters open-minded and caring young people. The West Rebels are gearing up to take on the Maryville Rebels for this week's Friday Frenzy "Game of the Week.".
Secretary of Energy visiting Knoxville for affordable housing project
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm is coming to Knoxville on Oct. 24-25.
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee host job fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Brother Big Sisters of East Tennessee host their annual college and career fair. Big Brothers Big Sister's of East Tennessee's mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Junk hauling company helps those in need
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
