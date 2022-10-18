Read full article on original website
6 people die in Wisconsin apartment complex blaze
6 people die in Wisconsin apartment complex blaze Hartland police Chief Torin Misko called the fire an “active criminal investigation." (NCD)
Uber Eats driver in Florida wounded during delivery
Uber Eats driver in Florida wounded during delivery An Uber Eats driver in South Florida was wounded Friday night while she attempted to make a delivery, authorities said. (NCD)
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally and involuntarily beating 4-year-old when he was 14
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally and involuntarily beating 4-year-old when he was 14 Larkin Carter Carr died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, news outlets reported. (NCD)
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT — (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
Campus police investigate after private photos, videos of Wisconsin volleyball players leaked
Campus police investigate after private photos, videos of Wisconsin volleyball players leaked One of the victims told the media that one photo appears to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten title in Nov. 2021. (NCD)
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s The incident occurred near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on Oct. 21 shortly before 2 a.m., police said. (NCD)
