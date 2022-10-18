ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV.com

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT — (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy