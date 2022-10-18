Read full article on original website
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers for free
Sunday’s matchup between Kansas City and San Francisco will be a Super Bowl rematch for the two teams since the Chiefs beat the 49ers for a Super Bowl title following the 2019 season. The game will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and will be broadcast on...
Texans vs. Raiders game: How to watch NFL week 7 for free
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders come off their bye weeks in search of their second win of the season when they face off on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV and will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, Paramount Plus and Sling. FuboTV and Paramount Plus both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. Paramount Plus plans start at just $4.99 a month and as long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.
BetMGM bonus code activates $1k risk-free, $200 TD bonus for NFL Week 7
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 7 caps off an exciting sports weekend, and our BetMGM bonus code is something new users can activate here for a...
How to watch Falcons vs. Bengals for free
The Falcons and Bengals are both looking for their fourth wins of the season on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Co. welcome Atlanta to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out on SlingTV, which offers new a free month when you sign up for two months. There is also a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial.
How to watch Packers vs. Commanders on Sunday for free in Week 7
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are looking to get back on track against the Washington Commanders with new starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The Packers have lost consecutive games in the same season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay is favored to end the skid at Washington. The Commanders turn to Heinicke after Carson Wentz broke a finger on his throwing hand and had surgery. At 2-4, they need to go on a run to catch up with their rivals in the stout NFC East.
Christian McCaffrey traded: Panthers send RB to 49ers for draft picks (report)
NFL trading season started early and it started loudly. The Carolina Panthers dealt star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news and tweeted. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks,...
How to watch Seahawks vs. Chargers game: Stream week 7 of the NFL for free
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks are coming off wins last week and looking to keep the streak going when the face-off on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:25 p.m. EST. The game is at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25...
How to watch Giants vs. Jaguars in Week 7 for free
The surging New York Giants are three-point underdogs on the road at Jacksonville, which has lost three consecutive games. The Giants’ five wins are by a combined 21 points. They are looking for their first 6-1 start since 2008. The Jaguars are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. They allowed 434 yards in a 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram faces the franchise that drafted him 23rd overall in 2017. Engram has 24 receptions for 208 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown with Jacksonville.
FanDuel promo code: NFL Week 7 is here, get $1k no-sweat
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As another week of NFL action takes center stage, the FanDuel promo code bettors can use here guarantees four-digit insurance on your opening...
How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions for free
Dak is back as Dallas Cowboys welcome the Detroit Lions to the Big D on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV which offers a free trial. Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial. NFL+, a new streaming service this season, airs all local market games.
Damien Harris looks likely to be active for Patriots Monday night
After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday. Nothing will be official until game time obviously, but both of those are generally indications of a player...
Matthew Judon is playing less; here’s why it makes Patriots’ defense better
Matthew Judon’s snaps are down in 2022. But his production is up. The New England Patriots’ top pass rusher has six sacks through six games and has been a disruptive force up front. At a distance, it feels like Judon is everywhere on the field when, in fact,...
Kendrick Bourne injury: Patriots WR ruled out for Bears game (report)
New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne will reportedly miss Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears with a toe injury, according to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network. Bourne played just four snaps against the Cleveland Browns last week before leaving the game. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the injury is a lingering turf toe issue.
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers for free in Week 7
Tom Brady spent part of last Sunday berating his offensive line, utterly irritated by Tampa Bay’s offensive woes in a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said Thursday the Buccaneers need to find answers and are far from a “finished product.” Tampa Bay enters Sunday’s game at division foe Carolina ranked 21st in offense, 20th in scoring and 32nd in rushing. They are uncharacteristic numbers for a Brady-led offense. But this could be a good time to turn things around. Brady is 4-0 against Carolina since joining the NFC South. He’s averaging 279 yards passing per game with eight touchdown passes and one interception against Carolina.
N’Keal Harry more excited to make Bears’ debut than to face Patriots
N’Keal Harry will try to start to resurrect his career in the same place it went off the rails to begin with. By coincidence of timing, the former Patriots receiver will likely make his Bears debut in Foxborough against his former team when New England hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.
