The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders come off their bye weeks in search of their second win of the season when they face off on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV and will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, Paramount Plus and Sling. FuboTV and Paramount Plus both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. Paramount Plus plans start at just $4.99 a month and as long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO