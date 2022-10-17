ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

Donner Park hosts Halloween Fall Fest

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department invites you to Donner Park for some family fun and a trip down the Donner Trick-Or-Treat Trail at this year’s Halloween Fall Fest. The celebration is this Saturday, October 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. and festivities include a...
COLUMBUS, IN
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
AVON, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Holiday Craft Shows

Get a jump on your holiday shopping, or pick up some handmade items or seasonal decor for yourself - you'll find it all at Morgan County area craft shows and bazaars. Churches, non-profits and other groups host several fun craft shows throughout the fall and holiday season. (See Fall Craft Fair information on our previous post for events in September and October.) Check our shopping listings for local boutiques, antique shops and more. Find an event below that fits your schedule, or check back for additions as we'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep an eye on our our event calendar as the season goes on for additional seasonal events. (Also see our local favorites page for ideas on where to eat when you're in the area!)
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Greenwood’s ‘Monster Mash’ is Friday evening

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Area residents are invited for Halloween festivities as the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual trick-or-treat event, Monster Mash, this Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The fun happens at Craig Park, on Smith Valley Road. Costumed attendees will enjoy music, hayrides, bounce houses,...
GREENWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus Fire Department trains at 21st Street and Central Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is conducting training sessions at a house in the area of 21st Street and Central Avenue through Saturday. CFD Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Wilson says the instruction and coaching will include forcible entry, search and rescue, and ventilation training. For...
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Popped’ gives New Castle entrepreneurs a taste of brick-and-mortar

A decades-old building in downtown New Castle has been given new life by providing local entrepreneurs a temporary brick-and-mortar business space. The Popped pop-up shop is a collaboration involving New Castle Main Street, developer Rose City Partners, and Peony Poppy Designs, and utilizes a small, 500-square-foot building at the gateway to the city’s downtown that served as a gas station in the 1940s. Local businesses can set up shop in the Popped space for up to a week, and the building is already booked through the rest of the year.
NEW CASTLE, IN
wbiw.com

Stabbing takes place in Kroger parking lot

BLOOMINGTON – A man was detained after Bloomington police say he stabbed another man in the abdomen on Monday, October 11, 2022, outside of a Kroger on Liberty Drive on the west side of Bloomington. The victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Curtis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
103GBF

Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?

Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Responsible citizen alerts authorities to fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department (CPD) personnel were patrolling in the downtown area on Saturday when a woman approached them and advised that her neighbor’s house was possibly on fire. She said she had heard the smoke alarms going off for around 20 minutes and told them that she believed people were still inside the home.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to fire southeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on the near southeast side. Smoke was visible from Interstate 65. The run came back to an address in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said this was a garage fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy