Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies
"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
Wait, you can actually freeze butter?
My baking group chat is abuzz: Dairy production is down, milk prices are up and it looks like there may be a butter shortage looming on the horizon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) backs up the whispers, stating in its weekly "Dairy Market News at a Glance" newsletter that "in the Northeast and West, butter inventories are tight." It's disconcerting news given that holiday baking season doesn't really begin in earnest for another month.
Does Butter Go Bad?
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
10 foods that are high in potassium
Protein, iron, calcium, vitamin C – the list goes on and on when it comes to trending nutrients we could all stand to get more of. Potassium is no exception, as it’s an essential mineral that your body needs to be able to function properly, particularly when it comes to maintaining optimal hydration and fluid levels and helping with muscle contraction.
Growing ‘giant’ Custard apple has earned thousand dollar
QUANG NINH – The coriander seed in Dong Trieu town produces 0.5-1 kg of fruit and is purchased for up to 5$/kg, providing a well-off life for 1,500 households. The price of Custard apples here also fluctuates from 1-2$/kg. This year’s Custard apple crop, Dong Trieu town reached an output of more than 11,000 tons, the price is also the highest ever.
MIT Engineers Discover Method to Transform Tree Branches Into Filters to Purify Drinking Water
When MIT engineers aren’t developing ultrasound stickers, they are busy transforming tree branches into filters to purify drinking water in developing countries. They discovered that the interiors of nonflowering trees, like the pine and ginkgo, contain sapwood lined with straw-like conduits known as xylem. This material draws water up through a tree’s trunk and branches.
Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
Cancer-Causing Chemical Being Used On U.S Crops
Many people in the U.S are being exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical that is used in the world's most common weedkillers. Data is showing that people in the Midwest, as well as parts of the South and Colorado, have the highest exposure on a daily basis.
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
Nightshade in corn residue
While droughty areas or corners in cornfields can raise concern about potential nitrates when grazing residue, one might also be aware of any black nightshade in your corn residue that you are grazing or plan to graze. If these fields have too much black nightshade, be careful, as it might be toxic.
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
Prep Solar Panels for Ice and Snow by Doing This
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners can save money year-round with rooftop solar panels by helping them avoid rising energy costs. Pairing solar panels with a heat pump can save them more and keep a house warm through the winter. Despite solar panels' track record, misinformation about their effectiveness during the winter still appears from time to time.
Why Bees Love Cannabis
The history of humans and weed has long been documented by now, whether the weed is for recreational or medicinal consumption. But weed isn’t just for people, as we’re now beginning to learn that animals and insects are also fond of the plant. Bees, for example, have a strong affinity for cannabis. But why?
