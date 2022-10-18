ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ

The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked away with another injury on Monday night, but it isn't as serious as initially feared. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, per a source. Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter...
2023 NFL Draft order: Undefeated Eagles holding top-10 pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers

We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions

Six weeks are in the books, and several teams have already made a change at the quarterback position, whether due to injury or ineptitude. Some backups have flourished after stepping into the spotlight (SEE: New England's Bailey Zappe), while others have floundered (Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett). Today, I'm taking a look...
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game

The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status

For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
