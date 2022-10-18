Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Request to Simplify Packers' Offense
"I don’t know what that means. No, we talked about it. It’s just any time there’s a lack of execution and certainly, we’ve got to coach better," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
Packers: Matt LaFleur’s response to Aaron Rodgers is a cry for help
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has no idea what Aaron Rodgers means in terms of making the offense ‘simpler’. Matt LaFleur would love to fix the Packers offense with his magic wand. Unfortunately, neither he nor Aaron Rodgers knows what to do at this point. The...
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There's probably a move that will be made'
Cam Akers' days with the Los Angeles Rams could well be coming to a close soon. Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out Akers staying with the club, he confirmed that the team is engaged in talks to trade the running back. "As of right...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked away with another injury on Monday night, but it isn't as serious as initially feared. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, per a source. Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter...
2023 NFL Draft order: Undefeated Eagles holding top-10 pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers
We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
2022 NFL season's top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks heading into Week 7. Before we...
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions
Six weeks are in the books, and several teams have already made a change at the quarterback position, whether due to injury or ineptitude. Some backups have flourished after stepping into the spotlight (SEE: New England's Bailey Zappe), while others have floundered (Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett). Today, I'm taking a look...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Pressure by Jets, Right Side of Line
The New York Jets didn't have to blitz to put immense pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Should Yosh Nijman be part of the solution?
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders; the Giants' secret weapon
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Which NFC contender needs a wake-up call. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 6?. -- Hurts climbs MVP rankings. But first, making...
Packers: When is the trade deadline, where should Green Bay upgrade?
Everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. If the Green Bay Packers plan to add a player or two via a trade, they only have a couple of weeks left to do so. After losing two in a row, perhaps there...
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status
For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
