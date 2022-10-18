Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Freeport mom Turns to Ted after air conditioning stopped cooling
A Freeport mom Turned to Ted after her AC stopped cooling during what went on record as the hottest July in Southeast Texas.
Actress Jane Fonda walks with Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo at rally ahead of early voting
Ahead of early voting in Texas, hundreds of people were inspired to ensure their voices were heard at Emancipation Park on Saturday afternoon.
Harris County at odds with state involving extra inspectors during Election Day ballot counting
After two years of looking into the county's previous election process, the Secretary of State's Office said that record-keeping issues are why extra inspectors are needed.
Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Houston neighborhood? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
HPD investigators and ABC13 crime tracker data breaks down auto theft trends
Thieves are stealing cars more often, and they're targeting some specific parts of town to commit their crimes.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says
Police fixed their investigation on a gas station in southwest Houston, where two other people were injured Friday.
Foul play expected in search for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee whose father is charged with murder
The situation appears grim in Pasadena, where searchers are trying to find a little girl whose mother is dead and father is charged with murder.
All lanes cleared after UPS 18-wheeler crashes into concrete divider on I-45 SB in Galveston County
All main lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the Gulf Freeway are open after an 18-wheeler UPS driver crashed into a concrete divider Saturday morning.
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
Houston crime: Police looking for Eddie Lanier III's killer after deadly shooting on Dunlap Street
Officials need your help identifying who killed Eddie Lanier III in southwest Houston on Oct. 9.
Deputies actively searching for man who allegedly shot woman in northwest Harris County
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The relationship between her and the man is unknown.
17-year-old charged with murder after his mother's body found in trunk of car he was driving
The 17-year-old is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in his mother's death. She was found dead in the trunk after a police chase in Nebraska.
18-wheeler driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle on I-10, police say
Houston police are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler accused of hitting the motorcycle and not stopping. The biker reportedly lost control and was struck again by other cars.
2 people hit by getaway car after shooting breaks out in Kemah, police say
KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were hit by a getaway car after a shooting on Saturday, according to police. At about 12 a.m., Kemah police responded to a shooting in front of Toucan Alley on Bradford Avenue. Investigators said no one was hit by gunfire but two people were...
Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal trial: Jury finds man who defended himself guilty of capital murder
It took just 25 minutes for jurors to find the man on trial for killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal guilty. The punishment phase opened with a stunning remark.
2 killed in fiery crash after truck smashes through bus shelter in Aldine area, police say
Video shows firefighters working on cutting through a metal fence that the truck also crashed through and taming the fire.
Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend
Police are searching for a man whose girlfriend says forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her.
Suspects wanted after man shot and killed during fight in Alief area, police say
The suspects fled the scene, but police said they are confident they'll be able to track them down with the help of surveillance video.
