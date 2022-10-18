Read full article on original website
Lady Panthers season ends in Sub-State semi's
The Great Bend Panther Lady Panthers Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in Hutchinson. Great Bend was never able to get untracked against 10th ranked Goddard Eisenhower, losing 25-17, 25-21, to finish the season with a record of 19-15. Hutchinson won the Sub-State title on their home floor with...
Lady Panthers win Class 5A regional title, Esfeld qualifies for state
Saturday morning's regional cross country races lived up to the hype. Three of the four races featured current or future record holders. In the end, the Lady Panthers secured another Class 5A regional title to qualify for state, and senior Kaiden Esfeld qualified on the boys' side. Salina Central sophomore...
Barton women's soccer clinches share of West title, win 2-0 over Hutchinson
The 18th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team netted a pair of second half goals Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex in knocking off 17th ranked Hutchinson Community College 2-0. The victory avenged an earlier same score defeat at Hutchinson, moving the Cougars into first place of the...
Panthers Soccer loses 4-2 at MAC
The Great Bend Panther Boys soccer team closed out their regular season by losing on the road to McPherson Thursday by the score of 4-2. The Panthers (2-14) begin Regional's Monday. 5A Brackets will be released this weekend.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
GPS Kids hosting Halloween Fun Night Saturday in Hoisington
With all sorts of Halloween activities coming up at the end of October, GPS Kids in Hoisington is beating the rush with a Halloween Fun Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m., at 352 W. 12th Street in Hoisington. GPS Kids Program Administrator Debbie Stephens said there will be plenty of fun activities.
Kayak/canoe launcher installed at Stone Lake in Great Bend
Following Great Bend voters passing a .15% “quality of life” sales tax increase last November, a 13-person committee formed to guide the discussion on how the tax collections should be spent. A 10-year capital improvement plan was approved by the Great Bend City Council that allots funds from the tax for certain projects.
KDWPT offering free CWD testing throughout 2022-23 deer season
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a growing concern for wildlife officials in Kansas and surrounding states. That's why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free CWD testing to all hunters during the 2022-23 season. Since 1996, more than 33,000 mammals in the deer family have been tested in Kansas, and 735 wild deer have tested positive for the disease.
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (10/25)
Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
Great Bend brewery promising a ‘pumpkin’ smashing good time
Dry Lake Brewing will be extending their premise once again for the 2nd annual Boos and Brews Halloween Party. The event will include a pumpkin smash fundraiser outside for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. At this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Attorney Allen Glendenning said the approved temporary extension...
Portions of two state highways within Great Bend to be resurfaced
There were 34 cities across Kansas that were selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to state highways located within city limits. Great Bend was chosen to receive $400,000 for the 2024 fiscal year for work on two major highways in town. The grants are awarded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).
2 adults, 15-year-old from Great Bend hospitalized after crash
ELLIS COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Thursday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Sergio- Torres-Ramirez, 60, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Walker. The pickup traveled off the roadway into the...
City of Larned's new recycling trailer to be available soon
Some changes are in the works for the way Larned residents can recycle. The current recycling center, operated by Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend, was closed last Thursday. The city of Larned recently purchased a pair of recycling trailers, and City Administrator Brad Eilts hopes to have recycling services up and running this week.
Barton Community College to host adult education classes downtown
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
4 Salina students arrested for alleged threat to 'shoot up school'
SALINA—Law enforcement authorities and USD 305 officials are investigating an alleged school threat. After school was dismissed for the day on Thursday, police received information that a student made a statement to three other boys regarding "shooting up the school," according to a media release from Salina Police. "...
Barton Community College to host 'Return of Haunting on the Hill'
Barton Performing Arts faculty members and students invite the community to celebrate the creative side of the Halloween season with the “Return of Haunting on the Hill” event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29, in the Fine Arts Building. All activities are free except for the Creepy Carnival for...
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
Great Bend hospital offering free breakfast to veterans on Veterans Day
To honor the veterans in our community and thank them for their service, The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend invites all veterans to breakfast on Veterans Day. This year, the health system is pleased to be able to hold this event in person after the pandemic challenges...
