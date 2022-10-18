ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Lady Panthers season ends in Sub-State semi's

The Great Bend Panther Lady Panthers Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in Hutchinson. Great Bend was never able to get untracked against 10th ranked Goddard Eisenhower, losing 25-17, 25-21, to finish the season with a record of 19-15. Hutchinson won the Sub-State title on their home floor with...
Panthers Soccer loses 4-2 at MAC

The Great Bend Panther Boys soccer team closed out their regular season by losing on the road to McPherson Thursday by the score of 4-2. The Panthers (2-14) begin Regional's Monday. 5A Brackets will be released this weekend.
Kayak/canoe launcher installed at Stone Lake in Great Bend

Following Great Bend voters passing a .15% “quality of life” sales tax increase last November, a 13-person committee formed to guide the discussion on how the tax collections should be spent. A 10-year capital improvement plan was approved by the Great Bend City Council that allots funds from the tax for certain projects.
KDWPT offering free CWD testing throughout 2022-23 deer season

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a growing concern for wildlife officials in Kansas and surrounding states. That's why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free CWD testing to all hunters during the 2022-23 season. Since 1996, more than 33,000 mammals in the deer family have been tested in Kansas, and 735 wild deer have tested positive for the disease.
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (10/25)

Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
Portions of two state highways within Great Bend to be resurfaced

There were 34 cities across Kansas that were selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to state highways located within city limits. Great Bend was chosen to receive $400,000 for the 2024 fiscal year for work on two major highways in town. The grants are awarded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).
City of Larned's new recycling trailer to be available soon

Some changes are in the works for the way Larned residents can recycle. The current recycling center, operated by Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend, was closed last Thursday. The city of Larned recently purchased a pair of recycling trailers, and City Administrator Brad Eilts hopes to have recycling services up and running this week.
Barton Community College to host adult education classes downtown

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer

A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
