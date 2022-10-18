Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 17:01:00 Expires: 2022-10-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hormigueros; Maricao; Mayaguez FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following, Hormigueros, Maricao and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 645 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 452 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a concern. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which would spread quickly in this environment.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Gusty Winds Expected this Evening and Overnight Strong winds with gusts to 40 to 45 mph are expected overnight as a large area of low pressure moves north through Minnesota. Be sure to tie down any loose objects that may blow away.
Comments / 0