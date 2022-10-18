ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Activists vow to protest at Councilman Kevin de León's home until he resigns

By Times Photography Staff
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiFbZ_0idXLnIx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJLDi_0idXLnIx00
The Rev. Redeem Robinson, from left, Sheila Bates and Joseph Williams protest with others, calling for the resignation of Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León near his residence in Eagle Rock. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

They say they are staying until he goes.

They being activists with Black Lives Matter, who have set up a tent encampment in Eagle Rock.

He being embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León.

Pressure continues on De León and fellow Councilman Gil Cedillo to resign because of the City Hall racism scandal . The council is scheduled to meet virtually today — conducting business for the first time in a week after last week's meetings were disrupted by protesters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgbuS_0idXLnIx00
An LAPD officer measures a distance of 300 feet from Kevin de León's home, informing protesters that they cannot legally come any closer. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2Xkb_0idXLnIx00
Sheila Bates, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, re-tapes a sign calling on Councilman Kevin de León to resign. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VM5CU_0idXLnIx00
Joseph Williams, left, of Black Lives Matter, joins a protest outside Kevin de León's home. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukyMx_0idXLnIx00
Ashley Edwards of Black Lives Matter works on her laptop at the camp, a few doors down from Kevin de León's home in Eagle Rock. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu2Tf_0idXLnIx00
Protesters continue to gather on the sidewalk near Kevin de León's home in Eagle Rock. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 8

Guest
5d ago

This activist are paid, literally. 60-65 thousand a year. Look on indeed website. DeLeon did not say anything, and HE can not control what comes out of someone else's mouth, you can't demand his resignation for listening, sometimes people don't know what to say, and stunned, but shouldn't get fired over someone else's free speech!

Reply
7
premeditation
5d ago

I hate the activists. Surrounding anyones home should be against the law. They should all be arrested, disgusting people.

Reply(1)
3
 

