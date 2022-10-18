ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard passes away

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rc3NR_0idXLjm300

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics

Dover, Del. (Oct. 17, 2022) — Delaware State University Athletics has been informed by the family of Bryan Bossard that the Hornet assistant football coach passed away in Philadelphia this morning at the age of 55.

A former Dover (Del.) High School and University of Delaware football star, Bossard joined the Hornets’ staff as running backs/ tight ends coach prior to the abbreviated 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021. He was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the fall 2021 season. Bossard coached the first two games of the 2022 campaign before stepping down due to his illness.

In the last two games of the fall 2021 season with Bossard as offensive coordinator and play caller, the Hornets averaged 27.0 points and 344.0 total yards, in addition to throwing seven touchdown passes.

Delaware State combined for 12 touchdown throws in the last four games, including four in two of those contests, a year ago.

Bossard brought more than 30 years of college coaching experience to the Delaware State football program, highlighted by serving on the staff of the University of Delaware’s 2003 NCAA I-AA National Championship team.
“I join our players and staff, along with the entire Delaware State University family in extending condolences to Bryan’s family and friends,” said Hornet head football coach Rod Milstead . “I was honored that a coach with Bryan’s experience and accomplishments agreed to join our staff. He made a big difference in our program during his time with us, helping me to become a better coach, in addition to raising the skill level of our players.”

Milstead added, “Bryan believed in our vision at Delaware State and put everything he had into helping the program improve each and every day.”

Delaware State players began wearing “Coach Bo” helmet stickers prior to last week’s game at Norfolk State, and will continue to do for the remainder of the season.

His most recent college coaching position prior to Delaware State was as an assistant (wide receivers) at the University of Delaware from 2014 to ’16.

Bryan Bossard was a Delaware Legend

A star defensive back for the Blue Hens in the late 1980s, Bossard served two previous stints on the University of Delaware coaching staff.

During his first year back at UD in 2014, Bossard played a key a role in the development of first team All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver Michael Johnson, who ranked among the CAA leaders with 78 receptions for 830 yards.


Bossard was also a member of the Blue Hens’ coaching staff from 1994-98 in the same capacity, leading Delaware to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under legendary head coach Tubby Raymond, a College Football Hall of Fame member who won 300 career games for the Blue Hens. The 1997 squad went 12-2 and advanced to the national semifinals.

Bryan Bossard broke into the collegiate coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at Delaware in 1990.

In his 15 years as a player and coach at Delaware, the Blue Hens put together a cumulative record of 119-63-1 (.653) and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

From 2010 to 2013, Bossard served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Bucknell University.
During a previous stint at Bucknell  (1992-94), he worked with the defensive backs and returners.
In addition to his two stints on the coaching staff at Bucknell, Bossard was on the staffs at Pittsburgh (2008-09) and Maryland (2005-07). At both places, he coached the wide receivers and returners while recruiting in the Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. areas.


While at Pitt, Bossard worked under former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt.  He previously worked for Wannstedt in a pair of NFL summer coaching internships with the Chicago Bears in 1996-97. Pittsburgh posted a solid 19-7 record and appeared in a pair of bowl games during his tenure.

Two receivers Bryan Bossard coached were selected in the 2009 NFL Draft. Maryland’s Darrius Heyward-Bey was a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, while Pittsburgh’s Derek Kinder was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round. Heyward-Bey was a Freshman All-American under Bossard’s watch in 2006. A year later h

e also helped Terpswideout and future NFLer LaQuan Williams earn Freshman All-America accolades.
Prior to his time at Maryland, Bossard spent three years coaching the receivers and returners, in addition to serving as passing game coordinator at Delaware in 2002-04 under K.C. Keeler. He helped lead the Blue Hens to the 2003 NCAA I-AA (FCS) national title with a 15-1 mark and led the 2004 squad to a berth in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. During Delaware’s championship season, the Hens had three different receivers with 50-or-more receptions.

He then coached defensive backs at Morehouse College (1991) and West Chester (Pa.) University (spring 1992) In 1999, Bossard coached the receivers at Army before moving on to a defensive back coaching position at Wyoming for two seasons in 2000-01.

Bryan Bossard lettered at Delaware for three seasons at cornerback in 1985-88. As a senior, he led the Hens with 122 tackles and earned the team’s defensive Most Valuable Player and All-Yankee Conference Second Team honors.
He earned a degree in agricultural business management from Delaware in 1989.

The post Delaware State assistant Bryan Bossard passes away appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Dover, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smyrna High School football team will have a game with Dover High School on October 22, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SMYRNA, DE
BoardingArea

Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware

Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26

Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality

In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested in Atlanta Georgia for September Simon Circle Shooting

DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old Dover woman injured in Simon Circle on Sept. 5. Police say, Syncere Friends, 23, of Dover, DE has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force. Through...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown

After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
NEWARK, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
firststateupdate.com

Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday

The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare

Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
LEWES, DE
DELCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Brittany Onley & Shinika Crawley

Brittany Onley and Shinika Crawley are the co-owners of MadeHerselfABoss, and are this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “I was raised in Downtown Wilmington my entire life. So, though I may travel around, this city has always been my home!. Three fun facts about me are:. I’m an...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Southbridge Wetlands Park

The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
WILMINGTON, DE
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy