The Powerball jackpot has just risen to $550 million because no one has correctly matched all the numbers correctly. However, that doesn't mean you still can't win big bucks. Last week a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Victoria at the Snax Max at the corner of Red River and Navarro. The winner who will remain anonymous matched 4 out of the 5 numbers and the Powerball for the drawing on October 12th. The total amount of the win was $50,000 however this person added the power play to multiply winnings by 5 (5X) increasing to jackpot win to $250,00.00. The numbers drawn on October 12th were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The red Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 5X.
VICTORIA, Texas – Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes will make its grand entrance into the Victoria community this month. The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, in partnership with Realtex Development Corporation, will host a grand opening of the newly constructed, affordable housing community at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, beginning with a ribbon cutting. Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne released the following...
Did you know you can cut your own Christmas tree up the road from Victoria? It's at a place just outside of Luling called Abrameit’s Tree Farm. You can choose and cut your very own Virginia Pine Christmas Tree, it's a pretty cool way to get this year's Christmas Tree. If you prefer you can choose a precut Fraser, Noble, Nordman, or Douglas Firs. Abarmeit's is located just outside of Luling on 183. If you are driving from Victoria it is on the right-hand side right before you hit Buc-ee's.
VICTORIA, Texas – The student loan debt relief website is now live and expected to provide relief to as many as 43 million borrowers, with some of those 43 million being students right here in the Crossroads. Alicia Akinnuoye, a junior at UHV didn’t waste any time applying. “Already did, already did immediately, did not waste any time,” says Akkinnuoye....
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
Halloween Fans! Happy Meal Fans! A true classic is coming back for the Halloween season - THE HALLOWEEN HAPPY MEAL BOO BUCKET! I know, as kids we suffered through a lot of crappy, er, I mean "sub-par" Halloween toys in the McDonald's Happy Meal. Remember the Ronald McDonald Paper "Mask?" Horrible. Anyways, the pails were great (in my humble opinion) and could hold a reasonable amount of candy. To be clear, not a pillow case amount, but reasonable. The Boo Buckets were first released in 1986. Here's the first commercial from back in the day...
Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, Main Street will reduce to one lane of southbound traffic between Constitution Street and Santa Rosa Street. The reduction will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting, for construction at a business in the 100 block of Main St. On Monday, Oct. 24, Constitution...
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management is reporting a power outage. LCRA has lost half of the substation that serves a portion of the GVEC service area. About 950 GVEC customers are affected. Crews are en route. No timeline as to when workers will have service restored. Click here for the outage viewer online. COPYRIGHT...
Hastings holds so many memories for so many of us in the Victoria area! I know that times have changed and the term video store is obsolete. However, Hastings was so much more than a video store, it was also: a bookstore, a comic book store, a game store, a coffee shop, an anime stop, and you could even get an instrument there.
VICTORIA, Texas – Last Thursday an 80-year-old woman was involved in a minor crash with another driver. It happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Ben Jordan St. The Victoria Police Department said the elements required to complete a crash report were not met. Both parties in the crash were provided information to submit the crash information...
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Crime Stoppers seek help for solving a vehicle burglary on August 16th. The suspect stole a handgun from a vehicle parked at the hotel on 6700 Block of NE Zac Lentz Pkwy. Though he stole from one car, he pulled the handles of several cars. Security cameras show that the suspect is a black man with...
VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m. The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total...
CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – On December 29, 2019, 29-year-old Casey Lane Canion entered the home of Andrew Ortega on 500 block of Garner Street in Port Lavaca with a .22 caliber. His intentions were to rob Ortega. Canion shot Ortega in the hand, body, and head. He left Ortega alone in his bedroom with bullet wounds. Ortega’s body wasn’t discovered...
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to an unknown type of investigation at Snappy’s Market. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated, adult male subject. The subject was behaving “disorderly” inside the store. HPD and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place the man in custody, but he physically resisted arrest. After...
VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
*Note: This article has been edited for brevity and clarity. Lavaca County Today will continue to update the article as information becomes available. A two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and sent a third to an Austin hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Sunday.
I wasn't born in the Crossroads, but I got here as fast as I could. It sounds over the top, but I really love our Crossroads community. I'm not oblivious to the fact that the Victoria, where I live has a few "quirks," but I've lived long enough on this planet to note that every city, big or small, has their "things."
VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, October 13th, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Glascow Street to assist employees who were laying fiber optic cable in the area. Upon arrival, the employee advised a white Jeep had parked near their vehicle and was interfering with their work area. An officer approached the driver in...
