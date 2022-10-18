Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
From Eddie Munson to Oberyn Martell: 7 Fan-Favorite Characters & Their Best Episodes
Pop culture is full of characters that often feel more inspirational than real-life icons, and the small screen has played a significant role in bringing such figures to life over the years. It takes a lot of time to win someone’s heart; for example, shows like Game of Thrones had a pretty mediocre start, but as the seasons progressed the series became one of the most beloved fantasy dramas of the past decade, and fans are prone to have some favorites among the numerous personas they relate to. This connection with a fictional character often leads to online outrage when they are treated unfairly — as seen with the final season of Thrones, where quite a lot of fan favorites didn’t get the story that they deserved.
Collider
How 'Final Destination' Started Life as an 'X-Files' Episode
Across the breadth of unmade episodes of The X-Files, there are none more famous than “Flight 180." Written by a then-unknown Jeffrey Reddick, the script saw everyone’s favorite TV duo Mulder and Scully (the always wonderful David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, respectively) investigating the survivors of a plane crash after it emerges that one of them had a premonition of the disaster moments before it happened. The passenger is none other than Scully’s brother, Charles, but his lucky twist of fate looks set to unravel after the other survivors start getting picked off in mysterious circumstances. It’s classic monster-of-the-week stuff, but Reddick wasn’t convinced, leading him to rewrite it as a feature film without ever approaching the X-Files team about his concept. The expanded script found a home at New Line Cinema, where it ended up in the hands of Glen Morgan and James Wong, two of the most prominent writers on The X-Files during its early seasons. “Flight 180” was retitled Final Destination, and soon after it was one of the most successful teen horror films of its era.
Collider
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
Collider
'The Winchesters': What Happened To John's Father?
After a few years off the CW, the channel's most enduring world of Supernatural has finally returned in the hit prequel series The Winchesters. Executive produced by Dean Winchester himself, Jensen Ackles, The Winchesters tells the story of how Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's parents, John and Mary Winchester, first met and fell in love. Originally played by Jeffery Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith on Supernatural, and by Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick as young adults in the "mothership" show's time-travel episodes, John and Mary are played in this prequel series by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as they search for their fathers in the paranormal world of the early 1970s.
Collider
'R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned' Trailer: Watch Jeffery Donovan Step into The Role Jeff Bridges Created
If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.
Collider
From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV
Remember when "prequel" was a bad word? Something that would make you groan over how obvious it is that the concept is a cash grab. Something about going backwards can make the product feel more soulless than if they had just made a sequel to move the story forward, even if that forward momentum just led to more of the same. Especially in the world of films, prequels were almost always looked down upon. This is largely due to the initial response to both the Star Wars prequels and The Hobbit movies, both of which were highly anticipated and ultimately ended up disappointing fans and critics. For years prequels were left for straight-to-video bargain bins, like The Scorpion King sequels or any number of Disney prequels. Sometimes a good one would sneak in, but the glut of them gave them a pretty bad reputation. The '90s all the way up until the 2010s were not kind to the concept. That is until the era of peak TV.
Collider
10 Best Aubrey Plaza Movies, According to IMDb
For more than a decade, Aubrey Plaza has delivered hilarious, off-kilter performances in a variety of roles. Her breakout came in 2009 on Parks and Recreation, where her deadpan character April Ludgate was one of the show's highlights. Since then, Plaza has nailed many comedic characters, as well as a...
Collider
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
Collider
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of 'Hunger Games’ Prequel in New Video
Actress Rachel Zegler has given us a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actress, who will be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the film, joined in on a video for TikTok's official account, introducing viewers to some of the stars of the film, a sneak peek of one of the scenes during filming, and a glimpse into the "Video Village".
Collider
Charlie Cox on the Meta-Humor of Doing Daredevil’s Hallway Fight Scene in ‘She-Hulk’
When it was first announced that the fan-favorite anti-hero Daredevil was going to have a guest role in the latest Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we didn’t exactly know what to expect. What would such a gritty vigilante do in a series that’s completely rooted in comedy and self-reference? The answer to that was the introduction of a Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that’s very different from what we previously saw on the Netflix series. However, the 3-season show was kept very much alive in She-Hulk – especially in one of its best (and funniest) scenes.
Collider
'Titans' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
With the rise in superhero media over the last decade or so, it seems as if production companies may be running out of strong comic book origins to work from when coming up with their latest big releases. All the great Marvel and DC comic book heroes have seemingly had their time in the spotlight, and, back in 2018, one of DC's greatest stories was finally brought to our screens, and is still a fan favorite. Debuting back in the 1964 DC comic book titled The Brave and the Bold, the Teen Titans originated as Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Robin who were all, as the name suggests, teenage sidekicks to the great Justice League heroes. Although released to great acclaim and becoming endeared by DC Comics fans, the Teen Titans have had a rocky relationship with publishers and these difficulties may go some way to explaining why it took so long for their major live-action screen debut. That being said, the show was somewhat successfully adapted into a cartoon back in 2003. Debuting on Cartoon Network, the revival of the crime-fighting adolescents confirmed to many major production companies that the Teen Titans rightfully had their place at the top table of great superheroes. Now one of Cartoon Network's most beloved series, the show, and its concept have matured into the aforementioned 2018 release that, fittingly, dropped the "teen" and stuck with its title Titans. Now about to embark on its fourth season, the show itself is more popular than ever with fans, and, in light of all the recent hype and with the new Season just days away, here is a comprehensive look at everything we know about Titans Season 4... so far.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd Teases Season 5 Consequences and 'The Testemants'
Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale, Collider had the opportunity to chat with the cast of the series and discuss some of the more spoilery aspects that have now come to pass. While previous seasons have shown that Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) does have something resembling a moral compass, even though she still causes emotional and physical damage to the girls she thinks she's protecting, Season 5 shows her in a slightly new light. After teenage Esther (Mckenna Grace) suffers at the hands of Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken), leading the young girl to attempt suicide and kill Janine (Madeline Brewer) in the process, Aunt Lydia goes to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) with the crime. Gilead doesn't have the best track record with protecting its women, so everyone is surprised when Lawrence has Nick (Max Minghella) kill Putnam.
Collider
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
Collider
New 'Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals New Release Date
AMC Networks' upcoming show Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has just received a new teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, Mayfair Witches' first two episodes will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes being dropped weekly. The show was originally set to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ as well. Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The show's recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.
Collider
10 Best Dark Comedy TV Shows on Netflix
The standard for networks and many streaming service television series has been sitcoms and comedies. Be it a 3-camera sitcom with an old-time laugh track or a newer mockumentary-style show like The Office, comedy has taken new forms in its development in the entertainment industry. Another form of comedy that...
Comments / 0