With the rise in superhero media over the last decade or so, it seems as if production companies may be running out of strong comic book origins to work from when coming up with their latest big releases. All the great Marvel and DC comic book heroes have seemingly had their time in the spotlight, and, back in 2018, one of DC's greatest stories was finally brought to our screens, and is still a fan favorite. Debuting back in the 1964 DC comic book titled The Brave and the Bold, the Teen Titans originated as Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Robin who were all, as the name suggests, teenage sidekicks to the great Justice League heroes. Although released to great acclaim and becoming endeared by DC Comics fans, the Teen Titans have had a rocky relationship with publishers and these difficulties may go some way to explaining why it took so long for their major live-action screen debut. That being said, the show was somewhat successfully adapted into a cartoon back in 2003. Debuting on Cartoon Network, the revival of the crime-fighting adolescents confirmed to many major production companies that the Teen Titans rightfully had their place at the top table of great superheroes. Now one of Cartoon Network's most beloved series, the show, and its concept have matured into the aforementioned 2018 release that, fittingly, dropped the "teen" and stuck with its title Titans. Now about to embark on its fourth season, the show itself is more popular than ever with fans, and, in light of all the recent hype and with the new Season just days away, here is a comprehensive look at everything we know about Titans Season 4... so far.

