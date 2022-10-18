ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – An investment of $10.8 million will go toward expanding child care access at SUNY campuses. According to the governor’s office, the money will address child care centers across SUNY Campuses.This is all part of an initiative by the state to ensure that students, faculty, and staff have access to high quality child care centers.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO