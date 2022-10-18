Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Former N.Y. Gov. Cuomo starts podcast
NEW YORK (WENY) – Andrew Cuomo, the 56th governor of New York State, who resigned in disgrace over corruption allegations, has reemerged into the public spotlight, in podcast form. “I’m doing this because I am worried about this county, and I’m worried about what’s happening,” Cuomo said in his...
wnynewsnow.com
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a...
wnynewsnow.com
‘Bat Week’ Kicks Off In New York
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation is rising awareness about the critical role of bats in our environment. In honor of “Bat Week,” which kicks off on Monday, the DEC encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months.
wnynewsnow.com
Upstate New York Woman Crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, TN (WNY News Now) – An update New York woman has been crowned “Miss United States.”. Lily Donaldson won the title this week at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, Tennessee. She represented the state of New York, where she attends school as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Announces Money For Expanding Child Care Access at SUNY Campuses
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – An investment of $10.8 million will go toward expanding child care access at SUNY campuses. According to the governor’s office, the money will address child care centers across SUNY Campuses.This is all part of an initiative by the state to ensure that students, faculty, and staff have access to high quality child care centers.
wnynewsnow.com
Mental Health Concerns Among Youth, Rural Students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania hosted a hearing on mental health in rural schools and discussed the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Rural PA is a legislative agency of the General Assembly that focuses on rural affairs.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
Comments / 0