New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival: 'Lights across the city'
MILWAUKEE - The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.
Look who's 6 on Oct. 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE - Look who is turning six years old on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas; last day on job, gift to memorial
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Earnell Lucas ends his tenure as Milwaukee County Sheriff on Sunday, Oct. 23. In his last act as sheriff, Lucas presented a gift of $10,000 on Sunday morning, Oct. 23 from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to the nonprofit Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Committee. The money will assist with much-needed repairs to the fallen deputies memorial, also known as the "Call to Duty Memorial."
Sendik’s Food Market opens new Oconomowoc store
Sendik’s Food Market originated in Milwaukee more than 95 years ago, and they just opened a brand new 60,000 square foot grocery store. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc getting a look at what makes their newest location so special.
Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Green Tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer. Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21. Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220...
32nd and Center shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The shooting took place at 1 a.m., police said. The 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
Milwaukee shooting; 4 wounded near 34th and Wright, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating an incident in which four people were shot near 34th and Wright early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Officials say the shooting took place before 1 a.m. Police were in the area investigating a reckless vehicle complaint when they heard the shots being fired and went to help the victims.
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
7 Milwaukee weekend shootings, 14 hurt, 1 killed in 36 hours
MILWAUKEE - At least seven Milwaukee weekend shootings left 14 people hurt and one dead in about 36 hours Friday morning, Oct. 21 through Sunday morning, Oct. 23. A domestic shooting left a woman, 19 hurt Friday morning around 1 a.m. near 25th and Scott. The victim showed up at...
Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
Oconomowoc missing man has been located
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Milwaukee Police Department says 22-year-old Oconomowoc man, Brent Johnson, reported missing, has been located. Police sought the public's help in their search for a missing 22-year-old Oconomowoc man, Brent Johnson, who was last seen Friday, Oct. 21, near Pearl and Linwood. Johnson is described as a...
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
High School Blitz 2022: Level 1 sees blowouts, close calls
MILWAUKEE - For nine weeks, teams have created identities, formed bonds and earned the invitation they coveted. A new season starts as playoff invitations have been handed out and now the game changes in Level 1 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
Sendik's opens new location in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - From fresh produce to fresh cut flowers, Sendik’s is known for offering a variety of options for their shoppers. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc with the co-owner of the family company checking out some of the seasonal offerings the new location is offering to guests.
