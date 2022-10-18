West Virginia Division of Highways is Stepping in to Solve Longstanding Drainage Problems in Rand — But Why?

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The citizens of the Kanawha County town of Rand have experienced problems with flooding from faulty storm sewers for decades. Without a municipal government, the unincorporated town has been unable to do much about it.

West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is stepping in with planning expertise and funding to correct the long-standing problem. Beyond the scope of work typically performed by WVDOT, WVDOT is taking it on with enthusiasm. The flooding that has long impacted the town also impacts the accessibility and maintenance of the roads.

“The Transportation Department is taking this on because there’s a need in Rand,” said Jason Foster, P.E., WVDOT Chief Engineer of Development. “We’re taking it onto try to provide relief, over and above what we would normally do.”

WVDOT is responsible only for the roadways and drains connected to the road, while key drainage structures which will need necessary work are also located on properties owned by individuals or businesses. Coordination and advance planning work will be necessary to ensure as little disruption as possible in completing the complicated set of projects.

Doug Kirk, P.E., WVDOT Chief Engineer of Environmental Compliance, said that when the community of Rand was first developed more than 100 years ago, storm sewers and sanitary sewers ran together. At some point the sanitary sewers were separated, but no one really kept track of the storm sewers, which fell into disrepair.

The WVDOT plans to use its resources to rebuild Rand’s storm sewer system and run new storm sewer lines to the Kanawha River, alleviating the town’s flooding problems. Flooding in the town impacts transportation infrastructure along with everything else.

“Where Rand isn’t incorporated, there’s no municipal entity to step in and perform the work now,” Foster said. “The community of Rand needs assistance. We have avenues for funding, so we’re trying to use that in the best interests of the citizens of Rand.”

Fixing the storm sewers also helps the WVDOT and the driving public. The streets that commonly flood in Rand are owned and maintained by the WVDOT, so fixing the storm sewers will mean less road and street maintenance in the long run.

In 2019, the WVDOT conducted a study to figure out the best way to fix Rand’s storm sewers. That study is now complete, and design work can begin for new storm sewer lines.

The solution is a set of projects; not one simple project. There are different types of work involved and contracts will be divided into different specialties in order to complete the work efficiently with as little disruption as possible. WVDOT plans to have the first of the sewer line projects ready to bid in late 2023 and begin construction in the spring of 2024.