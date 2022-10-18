ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Division of Highways is Stepping in to Solve Longstanding Drainage Problems in Rand — But Why?

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223GMX_0idXKRjE00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The citizens of the Kanawha County town of Rand have experienced problems with flooding from faulty storm sewers for decades. Without a municipal government, the unincorporated town has been unable to do much about it.

West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is stepping in with planning expertise and funding to correct the long-standing problem. Beyond the scope of work typically performed by WVDOT, WVDOT is taking it on with enthusiasm. The flooding that has long impacted the town also impacts the accessibility and maintenance of the roads.

“The Transportation Department is taking this on because there’s a need in Rand,” said Jason Foster, P.E., WVDOT Chief Engineer of Development. “We’re taking it onto try to provide relief, over and above what we would normally do.”

WVDOT is responsible only for the roadways and drains connected to the road, while key drainage structures which will need necessary work are also located on properties owned by individuals or businesses. Coordination and advance planning work will be necessary to ensure as little disruption as possible in completing the complicated set of projects.

Doug Kirk, P.E., WVDOT Chief Engineer of Environmental Compliance, said that when the community of Rand was first developed more than 100 years ago, storm sewers and sanitary sewers ran together. At some point the sanitary sewers were separated, but no one really kept track of the storm sewers, which fell into disrepair.

The WVDOT plans to use its resources to rebuild Rand’s storm sewer system and run new storm sewer lines to the Kanawha River, alleviating the town’s flooding problems. Flooding in the town impacts transportation infrastructure along with everything else.

“Where Rand isn’t incorporated, there’s no municipal entity to step in and perform the work now,” Foster said. “The community of Rand needs assistance. We have avenues for funding, so we’re trying to use that in the best interests of the citizens of Rand.”

Fixing the storm sewers also helps the WVDOT and the driving public. The streets that commonly flood in Rand are owned and maintained by the WVDOT, so fixing the storm sewers will mean less road and street maintenance in the long run.

In 2019, the WVDOT conducted a study to figure out the best way to fix Rand’s storm sewers. That study is now complete, and design work can begin for new storm sewer lines.

The solution is a set of projects; not one simple project. There are different types of work involved and contracts will be divided into different specialties in order to complete the work efficiently with as little disruption as possible. WVDOT plans to have the first of the sewer line projects ready to bid in late 2023 and begin construction in the spring of 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Southern counties offer best hunting and fishing

The Mountain State is home to some of the most spectacular fishing and hunting in the East. Beautiful rivers and high mountain streams provide the perfect backdrop for your next outdoor adventure, according to West Virginia DNR wildlife and fisheries biologists headquartered in Beckley. “Whether fly fishing or spin casting...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia wins Batchy Award for 2021 Holiday Commercial

VANCOUVER, CANADA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Lottery claimed a “Batchy Award” during this week’s World Lottery Summit in Vancouver, Canada, in partnership with North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL). The West Virginia Lottery, in partnership with its advertising agency The Manahan Group,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Fall turkey hunting in 21 counties opens Oct. 24

(LOOTPRESS) – An additional two segments of West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Oct. 24. Hunters will be able to hunt turkey in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Preston and Wood counties from Oct. 24-30. Turkey hunting is also available Oct. 24-Nov. 13 in Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Fall hunting adds millions of dollars to economy

The Mountain State has become a popular destination for hunters across the country when it comes to wildlife associated recreation, adding more than $750 million to our economy, according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Because West Virginia is mostly rural with mixed hardwood forests and small farms,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Afar Magazine lists West Virginia as one of the most underrated states

A newly released article by Afar Magazine titled “The Underrated States of America”, lists West Virginia and four other states as the most underrated in the United States. The author, Ashlea Halpern, says that she and her husband embarked on a 16-month road trip across the United States to discover a new place to live. She said that she and her husband visited 229 cities and 40 states along their trip and decided that Minneapolis was their top choice.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lootpress

Third Detection of CWD Confirmed in North Carolina Deer Herd

SURRY COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported the deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County this archery season approximately 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Lootpress

WV wild boar firearms season to open Oct. 22

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The first segment of West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season will take place from Oct. 22-29 in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. “Wild boars are dependent on hard mast crops and white oak and chestnut oak are the main hard mast crops available in the boar counties this year,” said Colin Carpenter, project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Boars will take advantage of these food sources, so hunters would be wise to begin their search for boar signs in stands of white oak.”
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Human remains found beneath a structure in NC are those of 2018 missing Virginia woman

WESTFIELD, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains beneath the floor of a pre-existing structure in North Carolina have been identified as a Virginia woman who went missing in 2018. On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.
WESTFIELD, NC
Lootpress

WV Judge rules candidate from Summers County cannot appear on ballot

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A candidate running for West Virginia State Senate will no longer appear on the ballot after a ruling by a Circuit Judge. The Greenbrier County Republican Party filed a lawsuit against Harry “Lee” Forbes, an Independent running for State Senate in District 10. They argued: “The law [says that] no candidate from Summers County [can be] in the race because there can not be two State Senators from the same county and district serving concurrently. Senator Woodrum already serves from Summers County”.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

A Yes Vote for Amendment 4 is a Vote for Accountability for Our Schools

I am surprised at the controversy that has surrounded Amendment 4. There are a total of four constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballot during this General Election. Each of these started as a Joint Resolution that had to pass both houses of the Legislature with a two-thirds majority. This alone indicates that there is broad-based support for each one, but these amendments to our Constitution do not take effect until the citizens of West Virginia vote to approve them.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller Visits Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) today visited the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy to watch the Platoon Olympics and provide remarks during the awards ceremony. The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy offers a 22-week residential and one year post-residential follow-up program dedicated to training and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Johnson admitted to selling approximately 6.7 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in South Charleston on February 4, 2022. Johnson further admitted to selling the confidential informant 13.4 grams of methamphetamine on February 14, 2022, and 12.4 grams of methamphetamine on February 24, 2022, both times in St. Albans.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Delicious USA pears in season now

Fall is in full swing, and fresh Pacific Northwest–grown USA Pears are available now in produce sections from coast to coast. As the leaves change colors, Oregon and Washington growers are harvesting an estimated 16 million standard box equivalents of fresh, USA-grown pears. The versatile, high-in-fiber fruit boasts an extended shelf life, helping consumers avoid food waste, and is the perfect complement for any meal — from charcuterie boards and salads to main dishes, baked goods or desserts.
OREGON STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy