‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Stars Tease ‘Tension & Friction’ For Natewyn After Jake’s Death In Season 2 (Exclusive)

By Avery Thompson
 5 days ago

No one can deny Nate and Bronwyn’s feelings for each other. However, they were forced to revert back to “normal” in the wake of Jake’s death. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Cooper van Grootel and Marianly Tejada about Nate and Bronwyn’s simmering feelings for each other as One Of Us Is Lying season 2 gets underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLObU_0idXK9Ad00
Cooper van Grootel and Marianly Tejada star as Nate and Bronwyn. (Paige Kindlick)

“I think the writers do so well at bringing Nate and Bronwyn together,” Cooper told HollywoodLife. “They finally get together, and they pull apart again. I think we also do see a bit of that in season 2. I think they’re really strung up in this sort of murder investigation where they do have to work with one another. It’s kind of this tragic love story where they do have so much love for one another, and they are very different, but at the same time, they’re really trying to work through the differences and make that work. I think that’s beautiful. Without giving too much away, I don’t think the feelings can stay buried for too long.”

Just as Murder Club thought they could keep the secret of Jake’s death buried, someone knows they’ve covered up Jake’s death. This mysterious person behind Simon Says will be torturing the group in new ways in season 2.

Marianly revealed that this will create “tension and friction between Bronwyn and Nate, specifically about how they cope with the aftermath of having done something like they did. They’re not so innocent. I feel like, especially for Nate, Bronwyn is supposed to be this good girl that has it all together, well-intentioned, and they all have great hearts. I think they’re just trapped in this just intense situation. They all did the best they could. But my favorite thing is seeing that played out throughout the season, how it affects their dynamic, but also the dynamic with the other characters. In season 1, they’re kind of facing the light. In season 2, we’re all facing darkness because there is something to hide.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFdOK_0idXK9Ad00
The ‘One Of Us Is Lying’ cast. (Paige Kindlick)

Cooper admitted that Nate’s notion of never wanting to be saved but Bronwyn wanting to “save him” is uncharted territory for the brooding high school student. “No one has ever sort of come to his rescue. He’s coming to terms with that, which is so beautiful, and that’s where he sort of develops and their relationship develops as well,” Cooper continued.

The actor also teased that there’s even more lying in One Of Us Is Lying season 2 now that the Murder Club really does have a murder to cover up. “I think there’s a lot of redemption and liberation and that’s really like really, really cool to see, but they do go down a dark path without giving away too much,” he said.

As for how Maeve fits into all of this, Marianly stressed that Bronwyn will continue to try to keep her sister safe, even if it means keeping more secrets. “They’re not on the same page about a lot of things, and the reason for Bronwyn not including her in so much of what they are dealing with now is not that Bronwyn doesn’t trust Maeve it’s that I don’t trust that she won’t get hurt in the process of being involved because what we’re doing here is pretty serious, high stakes stuff. She [Maeve] doesn’t respond well to that. She wants to very much help. So there’s a cool dynamic throughout the season. We see Maeve come to life or have more of a say in things, so they match each other’s energy a little more, which creates a bit more tension.” One Of Us Is Lying season 2 premieres October 20 on Peacock.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

