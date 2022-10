The Florida women’s golf team finished day one of the final fall tournament at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday. The Gators bounced back after finishing 5-over on the back and made the turn to end even on the front with a score of 289. Florida was one of the first teams to tee off at Stanford Golf Course and sits in 13th through the first 18 holes. Host Stanford is the tournament leader at 8-under.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO