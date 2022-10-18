Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch, other organizations unite to clean garbage from Gulf waters
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf waters of Sarasota are gorgeous. After all, the beauty here is what brings droves of people to the Suncoast in the first place. Underneath the waves? That’s another story. Sarasota Bay Watch, alongside the City of Sarasota, Suncoast Reef Rovers, is unearthing the ugly side of our environment by hauling thousands of pounds of trash to the surface.
Mysuncoast.com
Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
fox13news.com
Warm Mineral Springs Park may have fallen victim to Hurricane Ian, but may be salvageable down the road
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Buildings at Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port may have been condemned due to damaged caused by Hurricane Ian but it may not mean the end of the historical tourist attraction. Galina Vinograd, who’s been coming to the park for years received bad news on...
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
Mysuncoast.com
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not quite business as usual yet in Englewood, but there are some very positive signs. Farlow’s on the Water was open just days after Hurricane Ian. “We have about 148 employees, the day after the hurricane hit us, we had at least 35...
luxury-houses.net
An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida
7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
High levels of red tide detected near Sarasota-area beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After water samples were taken earlier this week and tested for the presence of the red tide organism, K. brevis, it's been detected in southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. In the last week, red tide was found in 25 samples,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion
Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
Mysuncoast.com
Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
Mysuncoast.com
Beautiful weekend ahead and a bit warmer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will keep skies clear for most of the weekend. Winds will stay out of the NE at 10-15 mph which will keep temperatures slightly below average on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 80 at the beach and near 85 well inland.
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
fox4now.com
New Florida homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
flkeysnews.com
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
Mysuncoast.com
Coldest morning of the season on Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill will last just a couple more days and then we warm back to the 80s by Saturday. We set a record on Wednesday as the high only warmed to 69 degrees. This was the coolest day on record for Sarasota, the old mark was 71° set back in 1930.
