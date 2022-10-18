SI:AM | Five Things to Watch This NBA Season

The MVP race, the full-strength Clippers and more.

The NBA Returns

The sheer volume of sports occurring right now is frankly overwhelming. The NFL is fully underway at this point. The MLB playoffs are starting to get serious. The NHL season just started, and I haven’t even had time to do a preview package because of everything going on in baseball. College basketball starts in three weeks. It’s a lot to keep track of, and it’s not getting any easier, because the NBA regular season begins tonight .

The 2022–23 campaign starts with a bang with two tantalizing matchups airing on TNT: 76ers at Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and Lakers at Warriors (10 p.m. ET). But rather than focus on those two games, here are five season-long story lines I’ve got my eye on.

The MVP race

The debate over the MVP award is one of the biggest season-long story lines in the NBA. Any number of players could win it this year. With Jamal Murray back by his side, Nikola Jokić could very well win the award for the third straight year. Giannis Antetokounmpo is always among the most impressive players in the league. Veterans like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant can never be counted out. What about a young dark horse like Jayson Tatum or Ja Morant ? But the real reason I’ll be following the MVP race is the potential for a deserving young superstar to finally have his crowning moment. The current MVP favorites at SI Sportsbook are Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid (in that order). Dončić, who is entering his fifth season in the league, has steadily improved with each passing year and really took his game to the next level during the playoffs last season . Embiid has long been plagued by injuries but played a career-high 68 games last year and perhaps not coincidentally averaged a career-best 30.6 points per game. Both guys are among the most entertaining players in the NBA, and if the MVP race comes down to the two of them it’ll be a blast to watch them duke it out.

Zion Williamson

There’s a reason why Zion Williamson landed on the cover of the latest issue of SI . He is one of the most electrifying athletes to ever put on an NBA uniform. He appeared poised for a breakout after making the All-Star team in his second season, in 2020–21, but his momentum was halted by last year’s foot injury. Now he’s healthy again and ready to throw down more highlight dunks, which is part of the reason why Rohan Nadkarni thinks the Pelicans will be the most entertaining team to watch this season .

Can the Lakers rebound?

LeBron James hasn’t missed the playoffs in consecutive years since his first two seasons in the league, in 2003–04 and ’04–05. Have the Lakers done enough to avoid that fate after finishing 11th in the West last year? Probably, but whether they have enough to be among the conference’s top six teams and avoid the play-in tournament is a bigger question.

There are three things that will be key if the Lakers are going to be serious playoff contenders:

Darvin Ham ’s success as a first-year head coach.

’s success as a first-year head coach. Anthony Davis ’s health. He has played just 76 combined games over the past two seasons, but the Lakers especially need him to be available and effective with James turning 38 this season.

’s health. He has played just 76 combined games over the past two seasons, but the Lakers especially need him to be available and effective with James turning 38 this season. The whole Russell Westbrook conundrum. His poor play last year might have been as much to blame for the Lakers’ struggles as the injuries to Davis and James. One of Ham’s biggest challenges will be deciding what to do with Westbrook. He brought him off the bench in Friday’s preseason finale but didn’t commit to keeping Westbrook out of the starting lineup during the regular season.

The Clippers at full strength

The other team in Los Angeles is also worth paying close attention to. After a surprisingly successful 42–40 season last year, the Clippers will open this season with both of their big stars healthy once again. Paul George missed most of last season with an elbow injury, while Kawhi Leonard sat out the whole year after tearing his ACL in the 2021 postseason. Most of last year’s roster that kept its head above water without George and Leonard is still intact, with the addition of John Wall . The Clippers could be among the league’s elite.

The race to the bottom

Get ready for some serious tanking this season. Victor Wembanyama is such a transcendent prospect that he’s already all but locked up the No. 1 spot in next summer’s draft. An 18-year-old who is listed 7'2" and can create his own shot on the perimeter as well as he protects the rim looks to be the kind of player who may actually be worth throwing away your season for a 14% chance of landing him. Several teams appear to be prepared to do just that. After trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell , the Jazz are a shell of the team that secured the No. 5 seed in the West last year. The Spurs are even worse, employing just two players (Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson) who will earn more than $10 million this season. The Thunder are also going to stink, especially without the injured Chet Holmgren , as are the Pacers and Rockets. The question is which teams will eventually decide to join them in the chase for the most Ping-Pong balls.

From the Vault: Oct. 18, 1999

Bob Rosato/Sports Illustrated

Rarely is the starting quarterback of an NFL team—let alone a successful NFL team—as anonymous as Kurt Warner was in 1999. But after Warner unexpectedly led the Rams to an undefeated start, it really was fair to wonder, as the cover of SI did, Who is this guy?

Unlike many signal-callers who fans are familiar with from following college football or the draft, Warner was undrafted and hadn’t played major college football. It had been six years since Warner’s senior season at Northern Iowa. He famously worked at a grocery store before playing in the Arena Football League, where he was good enough for the Rams to sign him and send him to NFL Europe. In 1998, he was the Rams’ third-string quarterback. But when veteran Trent Green went down with an injury during the ’99 preseason, Warner was suddenly the starter. St. Louis coach Dick Vermeil had modest expectations, to say the least.

“I thought he could be a solid backup, a guy we could get by with,” Vermeil told SI’s Michael Silver . “When Trent went down, I told our team we could win with Kurt. I didn’t expect him to play well enough that we’d win because of him.”

Warner exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. He led the NFL in touchdown passes, completion percentage and passer rating, and won the MVP award while leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title. Asked to explain his success, Warner told Silver it was simple.

“I’ve been doing all these interviews lately, and people are looking for the secret to my success,” he said. “I tell them it’s my faith in Jesus Christ, and they don’t want to hear that. So they ask me the same question, again and again, even though they’ve already gotten the answer. The Lord has something special in mind for this team, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Warner’s religion and family life are the focus of Silver’s story .

“Such proclamations serve as a red flag for even the mildest of cynics,” Silver wrote, “but once you meet Warner and hear his story, it's awfully tough to question his faith.”

Check out more of SI’ s archives and historic images at vault.si.com .

