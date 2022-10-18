ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

Satellite operators gear up for Asia’s tidal wave of satellite capacity

TAMPA, Fla. — Satellite operators in Asia are banking on soaring demand for connecting plane passengers and other customers on the move to absorb an exponentially increasing supply of capacity in the region. More integration between satellite and mobile network operators will also create new opportunities for putting this...
SpaceNews.com

Grasp acquires AirPhoton to form Grasp Global

SAN FRANCISCO – French startup Grasp SAS has acquired Baltimore, Maryland-based AirPhoton to create Grasp Global, a European and U.S. Earth-observation company with plans for a cubesat constellation. Grasp, which stands for Generalized Retrieval of Atmosphere and Surface Properties, was founded in 2015 to provide software and remote-sensing services...

Comments / 0

Community Policy