Eyewitness News
Local oil distributor worried about rising prices and shortages
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - There are growing worries among homeowners that rising oil prices could make it difficult to afford filling up their tanks. Eyewitness News talked to a local oil distributer who is concerned for his customers. Paul Burdick has been pulling out his trucks to make oil...
Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
ctexaminer.com
Old Saybrook Zoning Rejects Proposal for Post Road Marijuana Outlet
OLD SAYBROOK – Plans for a marijuana retail store off Interstate 95 were narrowly denied Monday night after drawing opposition from the police chief and first selectman. The Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny Connecticut-based marijuana company Fine Fettle’s plans to open a retail marijuana store at 233 Boston Post Road, with the majority saying the business was too big for the site, and that traffic flow would be more than the parking lot could handle.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
connect-bridgeport.com
Menards Wait Proves Worthwhile as Ground Broken for Multi-Million, 240,000 Square Foot Retail Facility
For those doubting Menards would be coming to Bridgeport after a multi-year delay fueled by COVID-19 and supply issues among others, you can put that doubt aside. This afternoon, Menards made it official with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Charles Pointe Crossing development. “We are going to get started in...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Here's What's Replacing Shuttered NJ ShopRite Store, Report Says
At Home decor chain plans to open another New Jersey location in Middletown, the Asbury Park Press reports. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza and will move into the 20-year-old space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35, the outlet says. ShopRite moved across...
Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense
An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
connect-bridgeport.com
After 30-Plus Years, National Retailer to Close at Mall
A Bridgeport City official as well as a store employee have confirmed that one of the oldest retail establishments at Meadowbrook Mall will be closing its doors. JOANN Fabric will cease operations early next year after more than three decades inside the facility. The business is a national retail chain that provided a wide range of fabrics along with sewing and arts and crafts supplies.
wiltonbulletin.com
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
rew-online.com
Darien Commons Welcomes First Residents & 5 New Retail Tenants
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) recently welcomed the first residents at Darien Commons, a highly convenient and walkable mixed-use destination under construction adjacent to the Noroton Heights train station. There are currently 58 homes available for occupancy in the first phase. New retail leases have been announced with in-demand brands including Choice Pet, One Medical, OVME, Salt & Sweat, and Warby Parker. The new development includes 75,000 square feet of new retail space along with 122 luxury apartments.
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
NBC Connecticut
The Cost of Eggs Has Gone Up – Here's Why
Egg prices have sky-rocketed since the spring, and depending on where you buy them, there are a number of reasons why. Whether you get your eggs from the grocery store or a local farm, the average cost per dozen has increased since the beginning of the year. “People are feeling...
