Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement: 'I am honored to go out as a Titan'

Delanie Walker. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined," Walker said of his time with Tennessee, per tennesseetitans.com senior writer Jim Wyatt. "I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn't going to let it get away from me. Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you."

After being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Walker spent the first seven seasons of his career with the club, playing in 214 regular season games but making just 123 starts. The Central Missouri St. product registered eight touchdown receptions during his time in the Bay Area, six of which came during his final two years with the team in 2011 and 2012.

Walker's career took off once he signed with the Titans in 2013, as he would go on to post his best numbers in his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2015 with 133 targets, 94 receptions and 1,088 receiving yards, while adding six touchdowns as well.

According to Wyatt, the tight end was also selected as the Titans' Community Man of the Year twice.