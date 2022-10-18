ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement: 'I am honored to go out as a Titan'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoS5b_0idXIqWr00
Delanie Walker. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined," Walker said of his time with Tennessee, per tennesseetitans.com senior writer Jim Wyatt. "I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn't going to let it get away from me. Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you."

After being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Walker spent the first seven seasons of his career with the club, playing in 214 regular season games but making just 123 starts. The Central Missouri St. product registered eight touchdown receptions during his time in the Bay Area, six of which came during his final two years with the team in 2011 and 2012.

Walker's career took off once he signed with the Titans in 2013, as he would go on to post his best numbers in his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2015 with 133 targets, 94 receptions and 1,088 receiving yards, while adding six touchdowns as well.

According to Wyatt, the tight end was also selected as the Titans' Community Man of the Year twice.

"When I came into this league, I wasn't a big name, and I left this league with a big name and that just shows I worked hard for this," Walker said. "I worked hard to put myself on the map, and to prove to myself I was an elite player in this league. ... To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years. I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that's to be a dog. I am glad that I'm able to retire as a Titan."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Golden Tate appears to throw shade at former teammate Russell Wilson

Over the first two years of his NFL career in 2012 and 2013, one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets with the Seattle Seahawks was wide receiver Golden Tate. With Tate having last appeared in an NFL game in 2020, the 34-year-old took to Twitter following the Denver Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to seemingly take a shot at his former signal-caller.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching: 'I could've helped make a difference but apparently not'

With Javonte Williams done for the season due to a torn ACL, Melvin Gordon was expected to take over as the Denver Broncos lead running back. That wasn't the case during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6, as Gordon was limited to just three carries for eight yards and eight snaps, all of which came in the first half.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Yardbarker

Watch: Falcons' mascot gets in shoving match with youth football player

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17, victimized by quarterback Joe Burrow's 481-yard, three-touchdown day. Unfortunately for the Falcons, their mascot may have shown more fight on Sunday than the team. During a halftime exhibition game pitting mascots against a youth football team, "Freddie the Falcon"...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Social Media Blasts Blown Replay Call In Wisconsin Game

Replay is supposed to get things right. Most fans happily welcome a small delay if it means the correct call is made during the game. The Wisconsin Badgers face the Purdue Boilermakers today, and one call on the field went to replay. The refs got it wrong a second time when the decision came down. Social media went on to blast the blown replay call in the Wisconsin game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady skipped Buccaneers walk-through to be at Robert Kraft's wedding

For a guy who yells at his teammates on the sidelines , Tom Brady doesn't exactly appear to be the poster child for being a big team guy himself. It was revealed over the weekend that the Buccaneers quarterback was one of the many celebrity attendees at Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night. Turns out, Brady also missed team walk-through ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- which the Bucs lost 20-18.
Yardbarker

Trouble Brewing With Patriots Tackle Isaiah Wynn?

One of the interesting stories of the day centers around New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, for who it appears there could be some trouble brewing. The fifth-year tackle out of Georgia has had a rough go of things this season, with Wynn spending much of the season on the right side of the line after being moved to right tackle opposite Trent Brown during training camp. Brown clearly outplayed Wynn, who has had his struggles on the left side and the team certainly appeared to feel like he’d be better utilized while anchoring the right side of the line.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy