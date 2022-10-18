Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
The Spiderwick Chronicles Director Reveals How She-Hulk Influenced Disney+ Series (Exclusive)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's first season came to an end last week, and six out of its nine episodes, including the finale, were helmed by Kat Coiro. Coiro has directed many shows during her career, including episodes of Girls5Eva, Dead to Me, Modern Family, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more. She also helmed the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-led romantic comedy movie, Marry Me. Next, Coiro will be tackling another series for DIsney+, The Spiderwick Chronicles. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Coiro about She-Hulk, and the topic of her next Disney+ show came up.
Did Marvel Just Confirm the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?
A new promotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have confirmed who will be the new Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther has the tough task of continuing the franchise without Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died of colon cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios has chosen not to recast the role of T'Challa, though there is a segment of fandom petitioning for a new actor to step into the role to keep the character of T'Challa alive and well. The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) donning the Vibranium suit, and now a new video appears to confirm it as well.
Why She-Hulk Finale's Happy Ending Was So Important (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) using her fourth-wall-breaking powers to change the direction of the episode. Jen wasn't pleased with where the story was going, so she left her show on Disney+ and entered an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled to confront the writers and Kevin Feige, who was revealed to be an AI named K.E.V.I.N. After discussing the ending she deserved, Jen went back to a finale that saw the good guys prevailing and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) having a nice meal with Jen and her family. In honor of the finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, and she spoke about the importance of Jen's happy ending.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Black Adam Cinematographer Reveals When They Filmed That Post-Credits Scene Cameo
Black Adam is officially the biggest opening weekend in Dwayne Johnson's career, serving as a light reset of sorts for the DC Extended Universe. While acknowledging the events of both Justice League and The Suicide Squad, the picture seems to be one of the most earnest steps Warner Brothers has taken to create a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes bringing back one of the members of the aforementioned Justice League. Full spoilers up ahead for the post-credits scene to Black Adam!
My Hero Academia Season 6 Overlooked One of Aizawa's Best Flashbacks
My Hero Academia is toeing into deep waters right now, and we have season six to thank. Earlier this month, the shonen hit returned after a year away, and Studio Bones came out swinging. Since then, the show has dropped a series of hits, and this weekend was no exception. But if you ask Aizawa fans, well – the big episode was missing something very important.
Black Adam: Amanda Waller's Role Revealed
Black Adam does have an appearance from Amanda Waller during its runtime. In the DC Comics adventure, Viola Davis' stern government official enlists the Justice Society of America to help reign in Teth-Adam. Establishing a Task Force X black site, Waller conspires to have the team bring Dwayne Johnson's antihero into custody. It's a long battle, but Waller emerges unscathed. Plus, for Peacemaker fans, Agent Harcourt is also helping with the operation. Now, the world waits to see how DC decides to proceed. There are a number of paths the future could take. Elements of different phases of the company's history are all here and coexisting. So, the questions become even murkier for the future after Black Adam.
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
One Piece: Red Releases English Dub Trailer and Clip: Watch
One Piece Film: Red has been making its way across theaters around the world to great success with fans already, and now it is gearing up for its launch in North America with a new trailer and clip showing off the English dubbed release of the new movie! Toei Animation has been having quite the year at the box office so far with not only Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero breaking all kinds of records earlier this Summer, but One Piece Film: Red doing the same when it started hitting theaters. But all of this success is expected to get even bigger as they both continue their international runs.
Fan-Favorite Doctor Who Star Returns in Shocking Regeneration Twist
Doctor Who threw fans a curveball as they watched Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regenerate, but into who they expected. The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," has debuted in the United Kingdom. While the episode won't' air until Sunday night in the United States, the BBC has already put out the video of Whittaker's regeneration. Obviously, SPOILERS follow. Fans expected Whittaker regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa as the Fourteenth Doctor. Instead, she regenerated into David Tennant, returning to the role of the Doctor having previously played the character's Tenth iteration. The BBC previously announced Tennant's return to the series.
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
Black Adam Star Was "Quite Emotional" Over [SPOILER's] Fate
Warning: this story contains Black Adam spoilers. "Fate does not make mistakes," says Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), the future-seeing sorcerer in Black Adam. The most experienced of the Justice Society members — the superhero team of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) — Kent Nelson wears the alien golden Helmet of Fate, his body possessed by the being Nabu to protect the world from threats like the ancient anti-hero Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson). As Fate would have it, the agent of the Lords of Order and the defender against darkness is fated to die battling Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari): the demonic would-be king of Kahndaq.
Joker 2: When Production Starts Revealed
It sounds like work on the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux, will be getting under way before the end of 2022. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, cinematographer Lawrence Sher spoke about his work on Black Adam, but also revealed that he will next be headed to work on the Joker sequel, with filming on the project expected to begin in five or six weeks. Sher also said that the film will be shot largely on sound stages in Los Angeles as well as on location in New York. The film will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Werewolf by Night Director Shares Closer Look at Elsa Bloodstone and Jack Russell's Costumes
Werewolf by Night marks Marvel Studios' very first "special presentation" to hit Disney+ and it introduced some major Marvel Comics characters, including Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) and Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal). Until the very end, the special was in black and white, which means fans didn't get the best look at some of the show's epic costumes. Yesterday, Werewolf by Night's director and composer, Michael Giacchino, took to Instagram to share a closer look at Elsa and Jack's outfits.
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
