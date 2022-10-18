Read full article on original website
In Focus Full Show 10/16/2022
On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with a focus on the widely followed Pennsylvania races and Midterm Election which are now less than a month away. Washington Correspondent Alexandra Limon brings us a story on the battle for Congress. Professor Emeritus Alain Sanders of Saint Peters University is our guest.
Naloxone: Report Says More Needed in some PA Communities
Marijuana advocates are cheering a new move by President Biden. He recently announced he is pardoning anyone convicted of possessing marijuana. Hannah Brandt has the story from Washington. Meantime, Dennis Owens, our Harrisburg correspondent brings us a story on naloxone, one of the most powerful tools there is in the fight against opioids. Officials say it can stop an overdose and is credited with saving lives. But as Owens explains, some Pennsylvania communities do not have enough of it.
