Games/Carnival Games
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... The One Room Schoolhouse Museum has been completely restored as it was in the 1800's. We are open four tours each Sunday afternoon 2p-4p September and October. ...
Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County
The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
Halloween Events and Local Trick-or-Treat Times
Several areas remind residents planning to participate to turn on their porch light. To report an event or trick-or-treat time click here. Batesville - Lee’s Country RV is hosting the 3rd Annual Boos and Brews Cornhole Tournament. There will be pumpkin painting, games, food, and more beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m.
