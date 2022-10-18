ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No new monkeypox cases in Erie County in September; virus in decline worldwide

By Corey Morris
 5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — There’s good news on the monkeypox front in Erie County.

Since the first week of September, there have been no new cases of the virus in Erie County, the Department of Health announced on Monday, Oct. 18. There are still only 10 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected in the county in July 2022.

According to the Department of Health, the virus and its disease are in the same family of viruses as smallpox. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, backache, and a general feeling of discomfort and exhaustion. Within the first three days after a fever, a rash or blisters develop and could appear anywhere on the body. The rash goes through sever stages, usually taking about two to four weeks.

“Anyone can get monkeypox, regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation,” the department wrote in its announcement.

For the past two months, cases of monkeypox have declined worldwide, the announcement noted. A vaccine for the virus still is recommended for people at higher risk of exposure. The vaccine is available for free in Erie County.

“A majority of the cases of the recent outbreak has affected men who have sex with other men; they are encouraged to get vaccinated if they are eligible,” the department wrote. For information about eligibility, contact the Department of Health via email at ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov or call (814) 451-6700 and select option 2.

