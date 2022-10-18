ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.

As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf invests $236M for Pennsylvania water infrastructure projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST). “I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

