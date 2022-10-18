Read full article on original website
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.
As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate race
Pennsylvania's race between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine control of the U.S. Senate. But what are the biggest issues on voters’ minds? NBC News’ Harry Smith heads to York’s Central Market, where political views vary business by business, with a marker and blank lawn signs to find out.Oct. 19, 2022.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf invests $236M for Pennsylvania water infrastructure projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST). “I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth,...
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania weighs parental bill of rights as gender, race issues flare in schools
HARRISBURG, PA – Punctuated by claps, cheers, jeers and a call to order, the Senate State Government Committee held a public hearing on a proposed parental bill of rights that raised questions of local control, race, and gender issues. Senate Bill 996 is sponsored by Republican gubernatorial nominee Sen....
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Dauphin and York counties have the most applicants for the Pa. marijuana pardon project
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons received more than 3,500 applications for the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The project is a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. “This is really crucial for a lot of Pennsylvanians with non-violent marijuana-related offenses on...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Pennsylvania Mountain Lion Was Regular Sight Until End of 19th Century, Then It Simply Disappeared
While hundreds of Pennsylvanians claim to have seen a mountain lion every year, the last proven sighting of the wild animal was at the end of the 19th century, writes Marcus Schneck for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The reports that keep pouring in are always unsupported by evidence. There are no...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
HARRISBURG, PA – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! You could be a winner!. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Fayette County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold for the Oct. 18 drawing at the Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market in Perryopolis.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
