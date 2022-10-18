Read full article on original website
Related
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home
Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
TMZ.com
Police Officer Who Shot Driver at McDonald's Surrendered, Charged with Felonies
The cop who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a San Antonio McDonald's has surrendered to authorities and has been charged with 2 felonies ... this as Cantu fights for his life. 25-year-old rookie police officer James Brennand has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer.
Creepy details emerge as ex-wife of suspect who ‘massacred eight members of same family in their sleep’ breaks silence
A MURDER suspect’s ex-wife has claimed he was controlling and said living in the family home was “very strange,” a court heard. Tabitha Claytor, 29, broke her silence this week as she took the stand at George Wagner IV’s trial in Ohio. Wagner IV is accused...
Complex
Woman Charged With Killing Man by Ramming Car Into Him After He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Cat
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.
toofab.com
Family of Four, Including Baby, Found Dead After Authorities Release Terrifying Kidnapping Video
"There's a special place in hell for this guy" say police, after video showed a man leading the family into a pickup truck by gunpoint. Four family members who were seen on video being led from their business by gunpoint on Monday have been found dead. The bodies of 27-year-old...
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
Police officer arrested after shooting teen eating McDonald’s and leaving him in a coma
The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, according to reports. San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
NBC Los Angeles
Gunman in Hours-Long Standoff at Michigan Hotel Arrested After Killing Clerk, Police Say
An armed man accused of killing one person before barricading himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel surrendered Thursday night and was taken into custody, Michigan State Police said. “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident,” state police said on Twitter. The surrender occurred...
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'
Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
New surveillance footage appears to show Gabby Petito days before she was strangled to death
JACKSON COUNTY, Wyoming — New video has surfaced of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie just days before authorities say Laundrie strangled the 22-year-old Instagram influencer to death. Petito vanished while on a road trip with Laundrie through Colorado and Utah in 2021. She was reported missing by her mother...
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Believed Dead—With Mom Prime Suspect: Cops
Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler who captured headlines after disappearing a week ago, is believed to be dead, police confirmed.Quinton went missing Oct. 5, last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after his mother, Leilani Simon, texted his babysitter to tell her he would not be coming that day. At 9:40 a.m., Simon reported the 20-month-old missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him. Police said that was not the case.On Wednesday night, Chatham County police confirmed the worst case scenario was likely true: that Quinton was dead.“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI...
A suspect was caught on camera carjacking a mother and her teenage daughter in their Philadelphia driveway last week
A suspect was caught on camera carjacking a mother and her teenage daughter in their Philadelphia driveway last week.
Cops Beat Security Guard, Put Gun to His Head in Front of Horrified Crowd
"I'm going to blow your f**king brains out," the deputy told Blake Anderson, according to journalist Cerise Castle.
Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint
THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
Two kids steal fire truck, take it for joyride
Police in Ontario, Canada have launched a search for two young men who reportedly stole a full-size fire truck on Monday. The rig was found with a broken windshield and a damaged front bumper.
Narcity
A Wheel Flew Off A Truck's Boat Trailer On The QEW & Killed A 77-Year-Old Driver
A bouncing wheel from a new boat trailer has killed a 77-year-old man from Oakville driving on the QEW. OPP Highway Safety Division said a wheel came off a boat trailer and hit three vehicles on October 18, resulting in one death and closures, according to a series of tweets.
Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision
In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
BREAKING: Gunman is locked in stand off with cops after shooting one dead during dispute over Michigan hotel bill
A gunman has shot dead at least one person after opening fire in a hotel in Michigan. The suspect started shooting with a 'long gun' after getting into a dispute with staff over their bill at the Hampton Inn in Deaborn, near Detroit, on Thursday afternoon. Dearborn police, said the...
2 Canadian police killed responding to disturbance call
INNISFIL, Ontario — Police north of Toronto said Wednesday two officers have died after being shot while responding to a disturbance call.The South Simcoe Police Service said the shooting happened at a home in the town of Innisfil, Ontario, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the suspect in the case also died.Police said both officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where one officer died. They said the second officer later died after he was airlifted to a Toronto trauma center.Ontario's police watchdog agency, the Special Investigations Unit, was called in to investigate.It is the second fatal shooting of an officer in Ontario in a month. Toronto police Constable Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario.
