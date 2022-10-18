ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: At-large gunman ambushes victim who was fatally shot, run over in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released new video Tuesday of an still-at-large gunman ambushing a Bronx man who was fatally shot and run over by a fleeing vehicle over the weekend.

Video shows the masked shooter rushing towards Cortez Hinton, 33, while firing shots outside 970 Kelly St. in the Foxhurst section just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Hinton was shot multiple times in the torso and groin, police said. He was then run over by a fleeing gray sedan, leaving him with traumatic head and body injuries.

Hinton was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln. The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death, which has been ruled a homicide.

The video released Tuesday shows a person of interest sought for questioning—who appears to also be the shooter—talking with someone seated in a red SUV.

The shooter's face was obscured during the gunfire, but he appears to be the person of interest wanted for questioning by police. Photo credit NYPD

Hinton is then seen standing beside the same red SUV during the shooting. The SUV’s connection to the shooting, if any, wasn’t immediately clear.

Investigators initially believed the shooter was in the gray sedan that ran over the victim, but they now believe he fled the scene on foot towards Fox Street, the Daily News reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

