ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘We Don’t Want to Lose Our DNA,’ Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti Says at Mipcom

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSUTs_0idXHgz200

Banijay will continue to be innovative and sustainable, CEO Marco Bassetti said at Mipcom .

When asked about the company’s future growth, and a recent SPAC deal , he added:

“It’s helping us not to lose all the opportunities the market can give us. We have all that we need in order to grow, definitely.”

“But our growth should follow a certain strategy. We don’t want to lose our DNA. So far, it has worked.”

Last year, the company produced more than 90 pilots. In October, Banijay confirmed the proposed acquisition of Beyond International Limited. Bassetti also commented on Banijay’s takeover of Endemol Shine.

“Part of this integration was done by Zoom, but it went very well. If I look at the company now, we are trying to merge two cultures and trying to maintain their best sides. I think we are there now.”

“Scale is important,” he added. “To have scale means to have leverage. It means to have opportunities. You can give people what they need to produce a new pilot, to retain talent, you can invest and retain IP. Today, we need to invest more. But in order to do that, you need a company that’s backing you.”

According to Bassetti, it might be the “golden age of content,” but not of revenue sharing.

“I believe that if you want to continue to create value, you would be smart to leave a part of value creation to the talent and the producer. Like in the music business, publishing business. It’s not fair to just tell them: ‘Give me everything’.”

It’s also important to speak the same language as the people you are working with, he said.

“We are all producers. We know how difficult it is to pitch, to convince others to buy a show. It’s pretty unique and we are happy about it.”

“We want to leave our talent to be free [to explore] what they believe can create value, for them and for us. We are agnostic. We are not owned by a big media company. It gives them the freedom. And [this approach] is paying off more and more.”

“It would be good for everybody if we could stick more to the European model and defend our IP,” he said.

“Each year, we sell more ‘Big Brother,’ more ‘MasterChef,’ more ‘Temptation Island.’ The format is the same, but the look and feel is different. Retaining IPs allows us to adapt from country to country, audience to audience. To monetize what we retain.”

Mentioning “MasterChef,” which became successful only after its first season, as an example that platforms should give more opportunities to test out shows.

Another issue people are facing is that when working with a traditional channel, they used to know the data.

“[The streamers] are so jealous about their data. But I think it will change, because they understand it’s important for creative people to understand what kind of audience or subscribers they can attract.”

Maintaining flexibility and creating a place where people “love to be” will be among the company’s goals, he assured.

Bassetti also reflected on his past, for example at Mediaset.

“Being on the other side of the fence helped me a lot. I had a chance to work with Steve Carlin [also behind ‘The $64,000 Question’]. Once, he said to me: ‘I have to give you the Bible.’ I have never heard this word before! I understood there was a different way of producing a show, of creating a show. Then I left and created my own company.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Rodolphe Belmer Resigns From Netflix Board as French Business Exec Set to Join TF1 as CEO

Rodolphe Belmer has quit Netflix’s board of directors after serving on the board since January 2018. Netflix disclosed the French business exec’s departure in a regulatory filing Friday. Belmer informed the company on Oct. 19 that he will be resigning from the board effective Oct. 27, 2022. “Mr. Belmer’s resignation is not due to any disagreement with the company,” the filing said. Belmer on Oct. 27 is set to join TF1, France’s leading commercial channel, as chairman and CEO. Belmer most recently was CEO and director of Atos SE, French multinational information-technology service and consulting company he joined in January of this year....
Variety

‘There Isn’t One Standard Model’: Mipcom Panelists Talk International Drama Co-Productions

There isn’t a typical co-production model when it comes to international drama, said panelists at Mipcom.   “I wish there was. That’s our struggle now: finding the model that would make everyone happy,” noted Fremantle’s Christian Vesper.   “It all starts with the passion of the writer or creator, who really wants to make the show, and the supporting platform. Let’s be honest: They are all streamers now,” said Lisa Perrin, ITV Studios. “The budgets are getting tougher but expectations are as high. There will be different funding models, outside money coming in. Private equity money, which can complicate things.” However, private equity coming into series could be...
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Variety

Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off Nearly 75% of Twitter Employees, or 5,500 Staffers (Report)

Elon Musk could be set to slash Twitter’s headcount drastically once his $44 billion deal for the social network goes through. The mega-billionaire has told potential investors in the Twitter deal that he plans to lay off almost 75% the company’s staff, or about 5,500 employees, to reduce the size of its workforce from 7,500 to just over 2,000, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources and documents.
Variety

Broadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors’ Equity for $50 Million, Claiming Defamation and ‘Blacklisting’ After ‘Paradise Square’ Turmoil

Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for $50 million, accusing the theater union of defamation after he was placed on its “Do Not Work” list following his tumultuous production of Paradise Square. “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit claims. “Actors’ Equity, however, has turned Drabinsky’s remarkable record of achievements on its head by accusing Drabinsky of being a racist and creating a hostile and unsafe work environment stemming from the production of...
Variety

How the Sacheen Littlefeather Controversy Exposes the Complexities of Identity and Who Gets to Call Themselves Native (Guest Column)

On Saturday, a bombshell report from the opinion pages of the San Francisco Chronicle whipped up #NativeTwitter into a frenzy. The report, authored by Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Yankton Dakota Sioux), claimed that venerated White Mountain Apache/Yaqui activist Sacheen Littlefeather had fudged her identity and, according to Littlefeather’s sisters, wasn’t actually Native. This comes four months after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences sent Littlefeather an apology for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, when she stepped in for Marlon Brando and declined the award because of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. And it comes mere weeks after Littlefeather’s death. For the controversial...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
Variety

Cardi B and Madonna Reconcile Following Online Clash

Cardi B and Madonna have made amends following comments after Madonna made comments reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her “S.E.X.” coffee table book. “30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday. She went on to highlight the intense criticism she received at the time of the book’s publication. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley...
Variety

‘Khendreek!’ — Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Tour Mesmerizes Paris: Concert Review

The Parisian crowd is chanting but it’s not immediately clear to American ears what they’re saying. It gets louder as the object of their adulation stands on the stage and calmly soaks it in. Then it snaps into focus: “Khendreek! Khendreek! Khendreek!” People had been saying all day before Kendrick Lamar’s second sold-out show at Paris’ Accor Arena on Saturday that the crowd’s reaction on the previous night made his summer concerts in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and even the four-night, North American tour-closing stand in his hometown of Los Angeles seem tame. We’ll see, we thought — but damned if they weren’t...
Variety

Janelle Monáe Honored as Trailblazer for LGBTQ Community at 40th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards

Janelle Monáe is a force to be reckoned with, even beyond the entertainment sphere. In recognition of the non-binary musician’s continued philanthropy and powerful messaging of being your authentic self, Monáe received the Trailblazer Award at the 40th annual Outfest Legacy Awards. “I feel like I’m at my church tonight,” Monáe told the audience in her acceptance speech, taking the stage in an all-leather outfit with a tipped black hat. “I feel like I am in church and I am with people that feel me and see me and understand me… I’m just deeply humbled and just so thankful and at...
Variety

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing a Serial Killer Who Weaponized Empathy

Eddie Redmayne’s children aren’t that impressed by his acting career. So he was caught off guard when his six-year-old daughter asked him if he was a wizard. Though she has never seen any of the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, in which Redmayne stars as Ministry of Magic employee Newt Scamander, she had just caught a bit of a trailer. Redmayne tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast that he wasn’t sure how to respond. “That’s one of those moments in life where, partly you want to be the cool dad and go, ‘Yeah, I’m a wizard!’ and the other part of you doesn’t want...
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
Variety

‘The Department of Time’s’ Onza Unveils Development and Co-Production Pact with Intrepidus

Spain’s Onza Entertainment, producer of “The Department of Time,” “Little Coincidences” and “Parot,” is joining forces with outfit Intrépidus to develop and co-produce TV fiction and films for the Spanish and the international markets.  With the deal, Onza continues putting creative talent at its core and strengthening its creators network. Recently launched by Fernando J. Múñez, writer and creator of Atresmedia and Netflix period TV series “La Cocinera de Castamar,” actor Rodolfo Sancho and executive producer Esteban Zabala, Intrépidus specializes in screenplay creation and audiovisual contents’ development and production.   Early TV series projects developed under the alliance take in period family drama...
Variety

Sacheen Littlefeather’s Native American Heritage Disputed in Column Featuring Interviews With Her Sisters

Three weeks following the death of Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who famously accepted Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” at the 1973 Academy Awards, a new column alleges that Littlefeather had been posing as a Native American through her life. Published Saturday in the San Francisco Chronicle, the piece features quotes from Littlefeather’s sisters, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi, who called the activist’s identity as a Native American a “lie.” Notably, several Native American writers and activists have denounced the Chronicle column on social media, saying that its writer, Jacqueline Keeler, has long-exercised a vendetta against Littlefeather, among other figures...
SALINAS, CA
Variety

Is ‘Tár’ Rooting For or Against Cate Blanchett’s Superstar Predator Conductor?

There are a lot of enticing questions that haunt “Tár,” Todd Field’s rapturously fascinating, dread-fueled, immersive drama about a symphony orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), who is living an above-the-clouds existence of art and fame and sensuality…until she isn’t. The movie, which feels like a documentary directed by Kubrick, is a kind of reality-based hifalutin humanistic tabloid puzzle thriller, one that deliberately withholds pieces of information, a tactic some viewers have a problem with, though I think it’s integral to the movie’s mind-game greatness. “Tár,” as driven by Cate Blanchett’s extraordinary performance, brings us right up close to Lydia: her...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Tops $140 Million at Global Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Nears $100 Million Worldwide

Dwayne Johnson’s superhero adventure “Black Adam” racked up $140 million in its global box office debut, including a mighty $73 million overseas. Warner Bros. reports that “Black Adam,” which debuted in 76 territories, is the No. 1 film in nearly every market. Outside of North America, where “Black Adam” also captured the No. 1 spot with $67 million, the top-grossing markets were the United Kingdom with $6.1 million, Mexico with $5.3 million, Brazil with $4.9 million, Australia with $4.7 million and France with $3.7 million. In comparable markets and using today’s exchange rates, ticket sales for “Black Adam” are tracking...
Variety

YouTube Premium Hikes Price of Family Plan 28% in U.S. to $23 Monthly

YouTube has raised the price on the YouTube Premium Family plan, the version of its ad-free, offline-viewing and music subscription service that provides access to up to six accounts. In the U.S., the price of YouTube Premium Family has gone up from $17.99 to $22.99 per month, an increase of 28%. According to Google, for existing members, the new monthly rate will go into effect for the first billing cycle that occurs at least 30 days after customers have been notified of the price increase. “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize how hard this may be for our...
Variety

Disney+, Pathe, Chapter 2 Team on ‘Three Musketeers’ Spinoff Series, ‘Milady Origins,’ ‘Black Musketeer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, are teaming up with Disney+ on the development of two returning series expanding on their “Three Musketeers” franchise. The two production banners, together with Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s Fargo Films, are in advanced development of both shows, “Milady Origins” and “Black Musketeer.” These will be spin offs of Pathé and Chapter 2’s two-part adventure epic saga penned by de la Patellière and Delaporte, based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece. The two films, “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” shot entirely on...
Variety

Taylor Swift Drinks With Her Double and Holds Her Own Funeral in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video

Taylor Swift meets the anti-hero version of Taylor Swift in the official music video for “Anti-Hero,” the first lead single off the Grammy winner’s new album, “Midnights.” So what is anti-hero Taylor Swift like? She’s a big drinker and she’ll rip out all of your insecurities. The “Anti-Hero” music video was directed by Swift herself, hardly a surprise given that she’s been directing all of her music videos as of late, from “The Man” to her “All Too Well” short film. The highlight of the “Anti-Hero” music video comes in the middle when Swift holds her own funeral, which is attached...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy