Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTube

By Marc Griffin
 5 days ago
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Revolt has decided to pull the plug on Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview for his dangerous rhetoric. On Monday (Oct. 17), the entire interview was removed from Revolt and YouTube.

The controversial discussion saw West repeating hurtful talking points regarding Jewish people and George Floyd. Ye, 45, stated that Jews own the Black voice through “being signed to a record label, having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team.”

He also spewed falsehoods surrounding George Floyd’s murder, which led to Floyd’s family revealing they’re considering suing the YZY fashion designer for defamation.

Since the video’s release, the backlash against the Jesus Is King rapper has been swift, with Drink Champ’s host, N.O.R.E, receiving a bit of criticism. However, the “Nothin'” rapper responded to the backlash with an apology on Hot 97, admitting he didn’t have control over the situation.

“Well the logic was the same way you guys are giving me the platform. I think you guys have love for me, you guys have respect for me, and you guys think that I should have a say,” Noreaga expressed.

“I have a relationship with Ye. When he was going through a lot of the things he was going through, he would call me and he would actually listen to me and take my advice. So I felt I could control the situation. I felt that I could control the interview and learned early on that I didn’t.”

Ray J, Kanye West, and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

The video’s removal arrives on the heels of Kanye West finalizing a deal to purchase conservative social media platform Parler.

According to Deadline, Parler reportedly raised $56 million in venture funding and struck a deal with Ye through an unidentified financial agreement.

In a press statement, the company asserts the deal “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parler CEO George Farmer declares. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

