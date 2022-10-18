ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWO News

One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WATERLOO, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, a female was found in the home unconscious and unresponsive. According to police, medics arrived and pronounced the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Col. City’s Arntz does it again for Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game, and for the second week in a row it was Josh Arntz doing the damage as the senior tallied his second straight Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Salvation Army in search of bell ringers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

