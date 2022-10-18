Read full article on original website
WOWO News
One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home
WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
WANE-TV
Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
WANE-TV
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, a female was found in the home unconscious and unresponsive. According to police, medics arrived and pronounced the...
WANE-TV
YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
Col. City’s Arntz does it again for Gem of the Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Columbia City scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a game, and for the second week in a row it was Josh Arntz doing the damage as the senior tallied his second straight Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honor!
WANE-TV
At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WANE-TV
Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Special Report about the Allen County Jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We continue our coverage of the mandate handed down by a federal judge, calling for major improvements at the Allen County Jail and the push by some to build a new jail. Linda Jackson talked with members of an advocacy group in...
WANE-TV
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
WANE-TV
Salvation Army in search of bell ringers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
WANE-TV
Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
WANE-TV
ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
