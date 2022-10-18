ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"

Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
Golf Digest

Keegan Bradley’s emotional phone call, Brooks Koepka’s cryptic(?) message, and a hole-in-one lawsuit

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we finally caved and got a Peloton. You know, now that the pandemic is over. Great timing as usual by me, but on the bright side I’ve used this cool—and costly!—machine eight of the first nine days I’ve had it. I’ve also stuffed my face with chocolate on eight of those nine days, but hey, that’s the whole point of working out, right? In any event, this past week was stuffed with plenty of golf so let’s dive in.
WISCONSIN STATE
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
tennisuptodate.com

Coco Gauff achieves career milestone with new WTA Ranking

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has had the best season of her career on the WTA circuit this year, and the 18-year old continues to add accolades to what could be a distinguished career. Gauff, who recently reached a WTA Ranking career-high of World No.8, moved a spot higher to...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Golf Digest

Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson's LIV remarks almost brought down the show before it began

Majed Al Sorour, the chief executive of Golf Saudi, has revealed Phil Mickelson's famously controversial "scary motherf***ers" remarks almost brought down the LIV Golf show before it even began. Al Sorour has given an interview to The New Yorker about LIV Golf, in which he spoke on a number of...
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though. Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible

It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
Golf Digest

9 golf equipment secrets you can steal from tour pros

We all want to play like tour pros. We know we can’t, but even a single shot can inch us closer—a piped drive, a staked approach, a nipped chip or even the occasional 40-footer. Often we regard these as happy accidents, but there are ways to make them a more common occurrence. Below are nine things that you can learn from tour pros about equipment. They won’t leave you with a reserved parking spot at the next tour event, but they’ll have you hitting quality shots more often.
Golf Digest

CJ Cup in South Carolina picks 2022: It feels like it's Jordan Spieth time at Congaree

The Fall Swing has not been kind to us so far. Key words: so far. We’re not getting discouraged and nor should you, not on a week like this, with six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will descend upon Congaree Golf Club for the CJ Cup in South Carolina. It’s not quite a “divert your full attention away from football” week, but it’s pretty damn close.
