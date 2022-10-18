Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm on Phil Mickelson’s latest swipe at the PGA Tour: ‘I truly don’t know why he said that’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"
Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
Golf.com
‘Not even close to that:’ Tiger Woods’ lucrative LIV offer clarified in report
First, Greg Norman said Tiger Woods was offered nearly a billion dollars to join LIV Golf. Then, the LIV Golf CEO walked back that claim, saying the offer was a summation of potential value based on part ownership of a LIV franchise. Now, in a report from The New Yorker,...
Golf Digest
Keegan Bradley’s emotional phone call, Brooks Koepka’s cryptic(?) message, and a hole-in-one lawsuit
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we finally caved and got a Peloton. You know, now that the pandemic is over. Great timing as usual by me, but on the bright side I’ve used this cool—and costly!—machine eight of the first nine days I’ve had it. I’ve also stuffed my face with chocolate on eight of those nine days, but hey, that’s the whole point of working out, right? In any event, this past week was stuffed with plenty of golf so let’s dive in.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas to the seven men ranked ahead of him: ‘I would rather them not be there’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Justin Thomas has already played 19 times on the PGA Tour this calendar year, as well as the Presidents Cup. He’s getting married soon and he won his second major championship at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May. It would be understandable if...
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Golf Digest
Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson's LIV remarks almost brought down the show before it began
Majed Al Sorour, the chief executive of Golf Saudi, has revealed Phil Mickelson's famously controversial "scary motherf***ers" remarks almost brought down the LIV Golf show before it even began. Al Sorour has given an interview to The New Yorker about LIV Golf, in which he spoke on a number of...
Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson
Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though. Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler is making a big equipment change after frustrating finish to last season
Golf fans wouldn't expect a World No. 1 and reigning Masters champ to bench his putter. But according to Scottie Scheffler, April's win at Augusta National was the last time he putted well for four consecutive days. Well, not including that final hole, of course. "I think of the Masters...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim GATE-CRASHES Rory McIlroy press conference at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
You can't switch on your phone or open a golf website nowadays without Tom Kim popping up with some more entertaining antics on the PGA Tour. At the ZOZO Championship, Kim and his Presidents Cup partner Sungjae Im were filmed in raptures of laughter when using a mechanical putter on the putting green.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible
It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Saudi Golf, on if majors won't allow LIV players: 'I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players'
Two weeks ago, LIV Golf formed a ‘strategic alliance’ with the MENA Tour in an effort to expedite the qualification process of earning Official World Golf Ranking points for its members. Many LIV players have plunged so far down the rankings they now sit in a position where...
Golf Digest
9 golf equipment secrets you can steal from tour pros
We all want to play like tour pros. We know we can’t, but even a single shot can inch us closer—a piped drive, a staked approach, a nipped chip or even the occasional 40-footer. Often we regard these as happy accidents, but there are ways to make them a more common occurrence. Below are nine things that you can learn from tour pros about equipment. They won’t leave you with a reserved parking spot at the next tour event, but they’ll have you hitting quality shots more often.
Golf Digest
CJ Cup in South Carolina picks 2022: It feels like it's Jordan Spieth time at Congaree
The Fall Swing has not been kind to us so far. Key words: so far. We’re not getting discouraged and nor should you, not on a week like this, with six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will descend upon Congaree Golf Club for the CJ Cup in South Carolina. It’s not quite a “divert your full attention away from football” week, but it’s pretty damn close.
