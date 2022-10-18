Read full article on original website
James Corden can 'eat for free' for a decade if he apologizes to Balthazar servers he insulted, owner says
The owner of popular NYC restaurant Balthazar is taking James Corden's latest comments about their ongoing dinner drama with a grain of salt. In case you haven't been keeping up with the ongoing food feud, The Late Late Show host was banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally earlier this week, with McNally alleging the comedian was "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago." The restaurateur subsequently removed the ban after Corden apologized.
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle was a briefcase girl on the show in 2006 when Howie Mandel hosted. The aspiring actress went on to marry Prince Harry, and now has two kids.
Zuri Craig, America's Got Talent finalist and Tyler Perry collaborator, dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a finalist who wowed judges on America's Got Talent and actor who appeared in a few Tyler Perry films, died Friday at the age of 44. His family shared the news on social media. A cause of death was not disclosed. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," the statement read. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning."
Trevor Noah addresses his alleged feud with Kanye West: 'I still love him, despite the s--- that he talks'
If Trevor Noah is noticing a problem, he's going to be honest with you about it. The Daily Show host was recently asked by an audience member about his ongoing "beef" with Kanye West. Noah's response? "I was never beefing with Kanye West; I was concerned about Kanye West." He...
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Jamie Lee Curtis says her Haunted Mansion Disney movie is 'yummy'
Disney has succeeded in keeping its upcoming Haunted Mansion film a top-secret enterprise, but EW has succeeded in getting Jamie Lee Curtis to spill the beans about it after the actress finished running through the many highlights of her career for our Role Call feature. Well, a couple of beans, anyway.
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff sing Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep' on 'Glee': Watch it here
Those crazy 25-year-old kids on Glee demonstrate once more their uncanny ability to turn any song a delightful shade of vanilla, this time with a meh-tastic version of Adele's cathartic, hell-hath-no-awesomeness-like-a-woman-scorned anthem "Rolling in the Deep." Check out the scene below, in which Jonathan Groff's Jesse expresses his feelings to...
Lady Gaga releases new song 'Hair,' continues to survey '80s canon: Listen to it here
It feels like we've already heard half the album, whether as fashion-show accompaniment, part of a Today show summer concert, or an iTunes promo. Today the latest single off Born This Way, a fizzy novelty song called "Hair," was released on iTunes and Vevo. Listen to it after the break:
Harry Potter star Tom Felton says Daniel Radcliffe is a 'brother' to him in real life: 'I love him dearly'
While they might have gone toe-to-toe against one another in some pretty contentious wizard duels throughout the Harry Potter films, there's nothing but love between Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe in real life. Felton, who recently released a memoir titled Beyond the Wand, explained that the pair have a "fantastic"...
Breaking down Taylor Swift's most vulnerable Midnights song, 'You're on Your Own, Kid'
Not much was known about Taylor Swift's Midnights before its release on Friday, but one thing longtime fans could reliably expect was an emotional track 5. For the uninitiated, many midnight moons ago, fans noticed that the fifth song on any Swift album tended to be the most emotional or devastating or vulnerable on the record (looking at you, "Dear John" and "All Too Well"). She's said in past interviews that when she caught wind of this observation, she started doing it on purpose in later albums, and a tradition was officially born.
Taylor Swift reveals chaotic surprise for Midnights album: 7 more new songs
Taylor Swift is truly the "Mastermind." The singer, who just dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, kept the midnight oil burning well into the wee hours with a major announcement for fellow night owls. Fans barely had time to get acquainted with the new album before Swift revealed seven more...
Matthew Perry recounts being confronted by Jennifer Aniston about alcohol abuse
Matthew Perry revisits the "devastating" moment his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol use in his forthcoming memoir. In Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (out Nov. 1), the actor — best known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit 1994 sitcom — takes readers behind the scenes of his time on the show and his drug and alcohol addiction. An excerpt published in The Times reveals it was Aniston who caught wind of Perry's troubles despite him never having been drunk on set.
What to Watch this fall: Black Panther sequel vs. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam
Marvel got its first Best Picture Oscar nomination with 2018's Black Panther — can it do so again with next month's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? The movie covers our 2022 Fall Movie Preview, where we dive deep on the superhero movie and explore how the loss of star Chadwick Boseman shapes the future of Wakanda.
House of the Dragon season finale leaks: 'HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies'
The internet is on fire at the moment because House of the Dragon's season 1 finale has leaked online, two days before the episode is set to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. The Home Box Office network is aware of the situation and moving swiftly to remove any and all copies. The leaks extend to TikTok, where clips of some of the finale episode's big moments have been uploaded by various accounts.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale script page reveals why the 'typical Marvel ending' wasn't right
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law threw the Marvel Cinematic Universe rulebook out the window to deliver a unique and subversive finale. Unsatisfied with how messy the plot was getting, Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) literally rewrote her own ending, breaking the fourth wall (and the Disney+ homepage) to enter a different series, Marvel: Assembled, and using her superpower of being a lawyer to argue for a better finale — first with the actual She-Hulk writers' room before confronting Marvel boss Kevin Feige himself ... or rather, the artificial intelligence named K.E.V.I.N., a.k.a. Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, "the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world." The episode reached new levels of meta that was perfect for the irreverent legal comedy that spent its entire first season subverting what Marvel fans have come to expect. But the finale didn't always unfold that way.
Dylan O'Brien, Zoë Kravitz, and more make surprise appearances on Taylor Swift's Midnights
It's nice to have a friend — or in Taylor Swift's case, several. In addition to Lana Del Rey's featured appearance on the track "Snow on the Beach," many familiar faces have more sneaky cameos on the singer-songwriter's new album, Midnights. For starters, the album's opener "Lavender Haze," was...
Google House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke for a stunnin' surprise
You know you've made it when Google makes an animation out of you. After the viral meme-ification of House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy saying "Negroni... Sbagliato... with Prosecco in it" and costar Olivia Cooke replying with "stunnin'," Google now honors this moment with a special animation. Searching "Emma D'Arcy,"...
