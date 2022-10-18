Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law threw the Marvel Cinematic Universe rulebook out the window to deliver a unique and subversive finale. Unsatisfied with how messy the plot was getting, Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) literally rewrote her own ending, breaking the fourth wall (and the Disney+ homepage) to enter a different series, Marvel: Assembled, and using her superpower of being a lawyer to argue for a better finale — first with the actual She-Hulk writers' room before confronting Marvel boss Kevin Feige himself ... or rather, the artificial intelligence named K.E.V.I.N., a.k.a. Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, "the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world." The episode reached new levels of meta that was perfect for the irreverent legal comedy that spent its entire first season subverting what Marvel fans have come to expect. But the finale didn't always unfold that way.

