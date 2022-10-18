Read full article on original website
Related
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL GETS THE NUMBER THREE SEED FOR SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
The Crookston Pirate football team, fresh off a 50-15 win over Staples-Motley on Wednesday night was named the number three seed for the Section 8AA Football playoffs that start on Tuesday. The Seeds were as follows:. 1. Barnesville 8-0 2. Pelican Rapids 7-1 3. Crookston 3-5 4. Frazee 5-3 5....
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Crookston Eagles will have Bras for a Cause to raise money for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Charity. Where contestants decorate, bedazzle or make your own bra and bring it to the Crookston Eagles. Online voting will begin today. Then come up to the Eagles on Friday, October 28 and eat and help raise money for this charity. The bra with the most online votes and money collected in it will win the grand prize. Proceeds go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER AND WATER RESTRICTIONS WITHIN CROOKSTON
The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. The City is lifting its restrictions to conserve water but says residents should still avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN GIVES SCHOOL DISTRICT HIGHLIGHTS AFTER 6 WEEKS OF SCHOOL
Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn released a letter of some of the district’s highlights after six weeks of school. The full letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families,. As we wrap up our first 6+ weeks of school, I thought it would be appropriate...
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak – Obit
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak, Moorhead, MN, formerly of Hendrum, MN, enjoyed a long, full life of 82 years. Her will to live was amazing and her strength was inspiring throughout all the health issues she endured in life. On October 18th, 2022, she passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Eventide in Moorhead. Her family was with her to provide the beautiful send-off she truly deserved.
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR CROOKSTON MAYOR
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
COME TO THE CARNEGIE ON NORTH ASH STREET FOR GHOST STORY NIGHT ON THURSDAY
The old building, on 120 North Ash Street, may – or may not – be haunted, but for one night in October, there will be ghostly happenings. A Ghost Story Night will be held on Thursday, October 27, at the Carnegie Building on North Ash Street in Crookston.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE EMPLOYMENT MARKET STUDY FROM DAVID DROWN ASSOCIATES
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning in the Polk County Government Center. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List. It also included approving the minutes from their last meetings on September 27 and October 4 and approving a payment to the US Bank in St. Louis of $104,442.52. The final items on the Consent Items included accepting final donations on behalf of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from Red Lake Electric Trust and on behalf of Polk County Social Services 2022. The board approved the items unanimously.
GET GREEN LIGHT BULBS FOR OPERATION GREEN LIGHT AT THE CROOKSTON CHAMBER OFFICE
In support of “OPERATION GREEN LIGHT,” The American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20, DAV Auxiliary, and Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary 1902 have purchased 200 green light bulbs for the Crookston community. Stop by the Crookston Chamber Office at 103 S Broadway during business hours to pick up your free light bulb and check out our display in honor of Veterans everywhere. Please one light bulb per household.
