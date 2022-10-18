ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the […] The post Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns

Despite the Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not pleased by the narrow margin of victory. “I’d rather it not be close,” shared Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We just have to keep stacking.” With a final score of 23-20, Jackson’s perspective is reasonably […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady with savage meme after Buccaneers lose to Panthers

Antonio Brown wasted no time trolling former teammate Tom Brady on Twitter after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were humiliated by the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs were defeated 21-3 in Week 7, and no one, not even Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, was happier than AB in the aftermath. Brown came prepared with tweets, and was firing them off as soon as the game ended, taking shots at Brady over another loss.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy returns after taking scary hit from DJ Reed

The Denver Broncos’ season is not going particularly well. They’ve lost three straight games and four of their last six, suffered through a string of misfires under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and haven’t exactly gotten the most out of their new $245 million quarterback Russell Wilson, especially now that he’s out for the foreseeable future with a partial hamstring tear.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Packers hit with worrying Allen Lazard, Rashan Gary injuries

The Green Bay Packers were struggling in all facets of the game against the Washington Commanders, and to make matters worse the team picked up a pair of key injuries on both sides of the ball. According to Lily Zhao, star wide receiver Allen Lazard and premier defensive lineman Rashan Gary are considered questionable to return after suffering injuries vs. the Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase limps off field with concerning injury vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase limped to the sideline with an injury late in the first half of his team’s Week 7 tilt with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was running a go route deep down the field when he suddenly came up lame, sparking extra worry among on-lookers because he took no contact on the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

