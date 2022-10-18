Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
Panthers’ Sean Payton interest slapped with harsh reality after Christian McCaffrey trade
The Carolina Panthers are finally entering a much-needed rebuild. The departures of head coach Matt Rhule and star RB Christian McCaffrey are clear indicators that this is actually happening. They are looking to start over and try and build a brand-new team, and hopefully with a brand-new coach. One of...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over.
Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the […] The post Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns
Despite the Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not pleased by the narrow margin of victory. “I’d rather it not be close,” shared Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We just have to keep stacking.” With a final score of 23-20, Jackson’s perspective is reasonably […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady with savage meme after Buccaneers lose to Panthers
Antonio Brown wasted no time trolling former teammate Tom Brady on Twitter after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were humiliated by the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs were defeated 21-3 in Week 7, and no one, not even Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, was happier than AB in the aftermath. Brown came prepared with tweets, and was firing them off as soon as the game ended, taking shots at Brady over another loss.
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy returns after taking scary hit from DJ Reed
The Denver Broncos’ season is not going particularly well. They’ve lost three straight games and four of their last six, suffered through a string of misfires under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and haven’t exactly gotten the most out of their new $245 million quarterback Russell Wilson, especially now that he’s out for the foreseeable future with a partial hamstring tear.
Jaguars Come Up One Yard Short on Final Drive vs. Giants (Video)
New York’s dream start to the season rolls on after a gutsy goal line stand.
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7. Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type...
Packers hit with worrying Allen Lazard, Rashan Gary injuries
The Green Bay Packers were struggling in all facets of the game against the Washington Commanders, and to make matters worse the team picked up a pair of key injuries on both sides of the ball. According to Lily Zhao, star wide receiver Allen Lazard and premier defensive lineman Rashan Gary are considered questionable to return after suffering injuries vs. the Commanders.
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
Ja’Marr Chase limps off field with concerning injury vs. Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase limped to the sideline with an injury late in the first half of his team’s Week 7 tilt with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was running a go route deep down the field when he suddenly came up lame, sparking extra worry among on-lookers because he took no contact on the play.
